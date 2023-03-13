Home Health the reasons and official motivations for their absences at the 2023 Oscars are leaked
the reasons and official motivations for their absences at the 2023 Oscars are leaked

the reasons and official motivations for their absences at the 2023 Oscars are leaked

garlic Oscar 2023 the absence of has not gone unnoticed Tom Cruise e James Cameronstar on Top Gun: Maverick and director of Avatar: The Way of Water.

ET has confirmed that Tom Cruise’s absence was due to his busy schedule on the English set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II, with filming also planned in Sicily. Top Gun: Maverickout of six nominations, only took home theOscar for best soundwhile on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was Lady Gaga, who gave a vibrant performance of Hold My Handa song that was among the candidates for the best song (although the coveted statuette was brought home by the iconic and enthralling Naatu Naatu of Indian film RRR).

A single Oscar is also the fate reserved for Cameron’s film, triumphant only for the special effects signed by Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett. The producer Jon Landauhis longtime partner, told the New York Times that Cameron’s absence was due to “personal reasons“, thus maintaining the motivation of the lack of presence in the most absolute vagueness. In any case, the director was present at two events preceding the Oscars in recent days.

«Tom Cruise and James Cameron didn’t show up tonight. The two who insisted on going to the cinema did not come to the cinema. Everyone loved Top Gun, everyone!», said Kimmel in his monologue making fun of the matter.

«Some cynics say James Cameron isn’t here because he didn’t get a Best Director nomination (:..) I mean, how does the Academy not name the guy who directed Avatar? What do they think she is, a woman?», added Kimmel, and then also joked about the river duration of the Avatar sequel (192 minutes): «You know a show is too long when even James Cameron can’t see it».

Photo: Getty (Monica Schipper/WireImage; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Source: ET, New York Times

