Yesterday came out the reasons from the constitutional court on the sentence that he sealed in December the vaccination obligation: the obligation has been defined not unreasonable or disproportionate to the scientific data of the dissemination of virus. But is it really so? “There are profiles that the court has not considered” – explains the professor Charles Iannelloprofessor of constitutional law interviewed by Francesco Borgonova.

“We must consider the case of the Sicilian judges who had issued an order regarding this: an order which, however, can be defined as ‘schizophrenic’, because it was aimed both at vaccination freedom that towards the suppression from the freedom to heal. These judges said the obligation was illegitimate because it didn’t take into account a individual safety profile, as above-average adverse effects were reported. The other motivation, in the opposite direction to the previous one, said that yes, the vaccine did not block the infection, but the personal safety profile was however guaranteed by the fact that the vaccine could defend the patient from an aggravation of conditionsthus leaving the hospital beds free. Interpretation very similar to a WHO document on mandatory vaccinations: but what did it mean? If the obligation of treatment is evaluated based on the priority of avoiding sending people to hospital as much as possible, then the vaccination obligation can be established for anything, thus invalidating article 32.”

“Several appeals have been presented to the constitutional court” – explains Borgonovo – “but the court quoted, so Professor Iannello is telling us, one of the most controversial aspects: the justification of the obligation based on the belief that the vaccine could block the contagion, which we know is not true“.

“In the first months a doctor told me that there had actually been less contagion among doctors” – Iannello replies – “and the constitutional court acted consequentially with information about the infection of April 2021. The important thing is that the court cites article 162: These laws that impose the obligation are legitimate under the change the data provided. The fact that the Meloni government anticipated by two months has removed the chestnuts from the fire to the Court, because otherwise it would have had to judge a current obligation. If the Meloni government” – the professor deduces – “had not anticipated the end of the suspension, the decision would have been different, because at that point the Constitutional Court should have taken the perspective of those who look at current reality, not that of the legislator in 2021“.

“If so, that’s enough resounding” – concludes Borgonovo – “I still believe that we should put ourselves in the head of those who have suffered discriminationnot in that of the legislator“.