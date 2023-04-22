The rebirth of the factory, America is back in the game – breaking latest news

The West can rediscover an industrial vocationeven a “working trade”under certain conditions. We were convinced of the opposite. The American example forces one afterthought, also useful for Italy. In two years the United States brought home eight hundred thousand jobsopening new factories in business that had previously been relocate, in China or elsewhere. That seems to have started return of manufacturing activity made desirable by pandemic and war, which have revealed our vulnerability. Many were skeptical because in order to go back to “manufacturing things” America must overcome problems known in Italy: high costs, lack of manpower, environmental or bureaucratic constraints. He’s actually overcoming those hurdles. US industry has gone back to doing something that seemed to belong to the past: open new factories on its territory.

Return to factory Il Wall Street Journal in a recent investigation he announced «America Is Back in the Factory Business», that is America is back in the factory trade. Census data indicates that in 2022 alone they were invested $108 billion in the construction of new manufacturing facilities, far more than was spent on building offices. The numbers need to be put into perspective. Eight hundred thousand new hires in a two-year period, relocating activities from emerging countries, are many but not many, given that in just one month (March) the US labor market generated 236,000 hires. Another point of reference is the total employment in industry: 13 million. A flow of relocations that had lasted for thirty years is not overturned in a short time. After the NAFTA agreements of the 1990s which had created the single market with Canada and Mexico, after China's entry into the World Trade Organization (2001), the dismantling of manufacturing activities had eliminated six to ten million blue-collar jobs in Americaaccording to the most popular estimates.

The globalization That golden age of globalization shattered in the shocks of Covid and Putin’s war. We discovered the costs of over-reliance on distant suppliers. From lockdowns to sanctions, recent hurdles to the global flow of goods have us alarmed. Spreading essential productions over several continents has reduced costs but it has made us fragile: as consumers, patients, citizens. Cars no longer come from dealerships without the semiconductors from Taiwan or Korea.

Certain medicines are in short supply if active ingredients produced in China are missing. Indispensable materials for green technologies (electric car batteries, solar panels) are hanging on supplier chains ranging from Bolivia to the Congo, with a final step (the transformation) in the usual China. The eight hundred thousand places “back home” in America are not a huge number but they can signal atrend reversalthe beginning of a new phase, under the banner ofself defence.

Much remains to be done. As soon as China decreed the end of the pandemic, its exports began to gallop again. It is a sign that we are still addicted. But the experience of the United States indicates that addiction can begin to ease, in those sectors deemed to be priorities for national security or for the future energy structure. About half of the new factories which were built in America in the two-year period, are concentrated in only two sectors: semiconductors and electric batteries. We can continue to import so much "made in China", as long as we do not hand over the keys to our energy and technological future to Xi Jinping. Nor is it enough to move production towards more reliable emerging countries such as India, Vietnam, Bangladesh. Italy can aspire to attract investment for relocations, and indeed many Italian companies are thinking about it, as revealed by a survey by Lorenzo Tavazzi for Ambrosetti-Promos. The obstacles are known. The highest costs start with the work. The lack of manpower with vocation and blue-collar or technical-engineering training. The bureaucracy, which communist China lightened since the 1980s with the proliferation of "special economic zones" where every procedure is simplified.

The pragmatism The American case indicates that pragmatism helpsif not exactly to eliminate, at least to alleviate those obstacles. In terms of costs, blue-collar labor is even more expensive in America than in Italy. But competitiveness can be gained with automation and costs can be offset with public subsidies. Administration Biden sets the example with two laws passed in the two-year period, the Inflation Reduction Act which provides state aid for sustainable technologies (370 billion dollars). Another 280 billion dollars are in the maneuver in favor of research and innovation; of which 52 billion reserved for semiconductors in the Chips Act.

In a sense Washington "copying Beijing", after decades in which Chinese industry has scorched earth in our house with unfair competition supported by its state aid. The European Union previously hesitated to follow Xi Jinping and Biden on this ground, recently it seems more flexible. Unfortunately Germany has far more resources than we do to devote to this kind of industrial policy. But the Pnrr money, if well spent, would also help Italy. As for the labor shortage, American pragmatism is visible here too. Biden is "trumpean" against illegal entries, but has reopened the channels of legal immigration requested by businesses (seven million work permits in 2022). Furthermore, it is not entirely true that Americans no longer want to work in industry: under certain conditions they do. It is instructive to discover that in the post-pandemic, and with the borders semi-closed to immigration, the unemployment rate of the "black" component has fallen to historic lows, now close to that of whites. The data must be accompanied by that on the strong wage increases for blue-collar jobs. If you pay well, manufacturing vocations are reborn.

The bureaucracy On energy costs Biden mixes environmentalism and realism: fossil energies cannot be abandoned all of a sudden, if we do not want to penalize competitiveness and kill development. As for the bureaucratic simplificationhow to respond to the proliferation of “special economic zones” that from China to other emerging countries offer one-stop shops, preferential lanes, fast and simplified procedures, tax discounts?