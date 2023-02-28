Home Health The recommendations of February 27, 2023
The recommendations of February 27, 2023

by admin
Jefferies revises valuation on financials. New target prices on ENI

Of Soldionline editorial team
27 feb 2023 ore 17:47

This writing on the recommendations of the investment banks is based on sources believed to be reliable but for which we cannot guarantee the absolute accuracy or truthfulness. The writing, which can be modified without notice, is drawn up for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of public savings. Anyone who uses it differently assumes full responsibility.


SOCIETY’ BUSINESS BANK JUDGMENT TARGET PRICE
BPM BANK Jefferies Buy ▲ 5.7000
BPER BANK Jefferies Buy ▲ 4.1000
BELIEVE Jefferies Hold ▲ 8.9000
ENI Morgan Stanley Hold 15.3000
ENI RBC Capital Hold ▼ 12.5000
ENI Kepler Cheuvreux Buy ▼ 18.5000
ENI Goldman Sachs Buy 18.0000
ENI Intesa Sanpaolo Buy ▼ 16.3000
FINECOBANK Jefferies Underperform ▲ 14.9000
GM LEATHER Complete Sim Buy 6.4500
MEDIOBANCA Jefferies Hold ▲ 10.0000
BETTER THIS ValueTrack N.d. ▼ 2.2200
STARS Intesa Sanpaolo Buy ▲ 19.5000
UNICREDIT Goldman Sachs Buy ▲ 27.0000
VIMI FASTENERS Complete Sim Buy 2.2000

LEGEND

  • ▲ variation in improvement
  • ▼ worsening change
  • start coverage
  • n.d.: not available
  • Add: add
  • Target price: target price
  • Accumulate: accumulate
  • Selected list: list of recommended titles
  • Market perform: will do as the market
  • Top pick: first choice action
  • In-line: on line
  • Strong buy: definitely buy
  • Hold: hold
  • Speculative buy: speculative buying
  • Neutral: will do as the market
  • Buy: buy
  • Underperform: it will do worse than the market
  • Outperform: will do better than the market
  • Overvalued: overrated
  • Overweight: overweight
  • Reduce: reduce
  • Equalweight: weigh correctly
  • Sell: sell
  • Underweight: underweight
  • Take profit: take profit
  • Undervalued: underrated
  • Under Review: under observation
