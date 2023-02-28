Jefferies revises valuation on financials. New target prices on ENI
27 feb 2023 ore 17:47
This writing on the recommendations of the investment banks is based on sources believed to be reliable but for which we cannot guarantee the absolute accuracy or truthfulness. The writing, which can be modified without notice, is drawn up for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of public savings. Anyone who uses it differently assumes full responsibility.
|SOCIETY’
|BUSINESS BANK
|JUDGMENT
|TARGET PRICE
|BPM BANK
|Jefferies
|Buy
|▲ 5.7000
|BPER BANK
|Jefferies
|Buy
|▲ 4.1000
|BELIEVE
|Jefferies
|Hold
|▲ 8.9000
|ENI
|Morgan Stanley
|Hold
|15.3000
|ENI
|RBC Capital
|Hold
|▼ 12.5000
|ENI
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Buy
|▼ 18.5000
|ENI
|Goldman Sachs
|Buy
|18.0000
|ENI
|Intesa Sanpaolo
|Buy
|▼ 16.3000
|FINECOBANK
|Jefferies
|Underperform
|▲ 14.9000
|GM LEATHER
|Complete Sim
|Buy
|6.4500
|MEDIOBANCA
|Jefferies
|Hold
|▲ 10.0000
|BETTER THIS
|ValueTrack
|N.d.
|▼ 2.2200
|STARS
|Intesa Sanpaolo
|Buy
|▲ 19.5000
|UNICREDIT
|Goldman Sachs
|Buy
|▲ 27.0000
|VIMI FASTENERS
|Complete Sim
|Buy
|2.2000
LEGEND
- ▲ variation in improvement
- ▼ worsening change
- start coverage
- n.d.: not available
- Add: add
- Target price: target price
- Accumulate: accumulate
- Selected list: list of recommended titles
- Market perform: will do as the market
- Top pick: first choice action
- In-line: on line
- Strong buy: definitely buy
- Hold: hold
- Speculative buy: speculative buying
- Neutral: will do as the market
- Buy: buy
- Underperform: it will do worse than the market
- Outperform: will do better than the market
- Overvalued: overrated
- Overweight: overweight
- Reduce: reduce
- Equalweight: weigh correctly
- Sell: sell
- Underweight: underweight
- Take profit: take profit
- Undervalued: underrated
- Under Review: under observation
This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.