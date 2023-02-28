Jefferies revises valuation on financials. New target prices on ENI

27 feb 2023 ore 17:47

SOCIETY’ BUSINESS BANK JUDGMENT TARGET PRICE BPM BANK Jefferies Buy ▲ 5.7000 BPER BANK Jefferies Buy ▲ 4.1000 BELIEVE Jefferies Hold ▲ 8.9000 ENI Morgan Stanley Hold 15.3000 ENI RBC Capital Hold ▼ 12.5000 ENI Kepler Cheuvreux Buy ▼ 18.5000 ENI Goldman Sachs Buy 18.0000 ENI Intesa Sanpaolo Buy ▼ 16.3000 FINECOBANK Jefferies Underperform ▲ 14.9000 GM LEATHER Complete Sim Buy 6.4500 MEDIOBANCA Jefferies Hold ▲ 10.0000 BETTER THIS ValueTrack N.d. ▼ 2.2200 STARS Intesa Sanpaolo Buy ▲ 19.5000 UNICREDIT Goldman Sachs Buy ▲ 27.0000 VIMI FASTENERS Complete Sim Buy 2.2000

LEGEND ▲ variation in improvement

▼ worsening change

start coverage n.d.: not available

Add: add

Target price: target price

Accumulate: accumulate

Selected list: list of recommended titles

Market perform: will do as the market

Top pick: first choice action

In-line: on line

Strong buy: definitely buy

Hold: hold

Speculative buy: speculative buying

Neutral: will do as the market

Buy: buy

Underperform: it will do worse than the market

Outperform: will do better than the market

Overvalued: overrated

Overweight: overweight

Reduce: reduce

Equalweight: weigh correctly

Sell: sell

Underweight: underweight

Take profit: take profit

Undervalued: underrated

