the record rain was a shock- breaking latest news

They were 21 rivers flooded at midnight yesterday, devastating about 35 Municipalities. The critical issues of some of these small rivers and streams that are bringing Romagna to its knees had already been listed in a file of the WWF, presented shortly before the pandemic. here is the Lamone, for example, the case that perhaps best describes the unfolding disaster. In fifteen days it is overthrown twicesubmerging half Faience: the premiere was in the night between 2 and 3 May. For the technicians it was a problem of “overlap”: that is to say that with l‘bed too fullthe water, at the nearby Bagnacavallo a little further upstream, had gone over the embankment – raised a century ago taking into account the floods of the time, never seen again until this May – gradually crumbling it.

With non-stop work, after five days the devastated spot had been repaired. But martedÃ¬this time in the city center, the defense work – adapted last summer – was once again “surmounted”: houses, commercial activities, nearby crops were flooded again.

Not Andrew Agapitobiologist, head of the «Water» sector of the Wwf and editor of the dossier, says that Â«the story of the Lamone explains well what is happening in Romagna: along its course the “riparian woods” have gradually disappeared, and we denounced it already in 2007, floodplain vegetation that has a decisive “sponge effect”: it slows down the overflowing water, absorbs it and returns it in times of drought».

If now these natural defenses are no longer there it is because "we are more and more regimenting the riversthe riverbeds have been channeled, the areas of natural flooding have been occupied by settlements and crops».

Then there is another question: those flooded – such as the Idice, 78 kilometers long, or the Sillaro, 66 – are all small rivers and «their modest rangein a soil already saturated for the flood in early May,” he explains Mauro Rossigeologist of the Research Institute for hydrogeological protection of the Cnr – suddenly swelled due to the intense rainfall of the last 48 hours».

Difficult to say whether a greater presence of lamination basins — the “temporary parking spaces” of the overflowing waters — would have spared Romagna from the flood. They are â€œdefenses that they cannot be built everywhere, because they would distort the reality of these small towns. If on the one hand they can be the solution to problems, on the other hand they would create others, from landscape modification to a problem of evaporation which can damage crops in case of drought. It must also be said that the territory between the hills and the plain is made up of material that accepts little water and therefore the reabsorption is minimal.