He had completed his entire course of studies in design, but fate prevented him from being present with his classmates at the ceremony of Graduation. For this reason, his university has decided to remedy the problem with a wonderful gesture.

The battle with leukemia

Elvis González is a young college student living in Barranquilla, Colombia. He had enrolled at the Universidad Autónoma del Caribe, choosing a design degree course. Just recently as a student, however, this guy was hit by the leukemia. His only chance to survive is represented by some therapies, many of which are particularly debilitating, to which he undergoes in hospital.

Graduating from the hospital

Elvis was supposed to be with his classmates at the graduation ceremony at the university he attends. Unfortunately, however, some therapies he underwent left him in very precarious conditions and the doctors strongly advised him not to participate in the ceremony. However, there was a wonderful gesture from Mauricio Molinares, rector of the university. The man showed up in the room where Elvis is hospitalized, with the dean’s robe and everything that the boy has achieved during the last years of study.

Joy and emotion

“Congratulations, we’re going to graduate you today. Doctors don’t allow you to come and graduate from college, so we’ll come to you. In this bag I brought your toga and your graduation touch, I just changed down here at the entrance. Are we ready? », The rector explained to the hospitalized student, before starting the ceremony directly in the room. So much joy and emotion for both Elvis and for his closest relatives and friends, who wanted to be there at all costs. “I thank the university for all the support and effort they have put into helping me become a professional,” explained the young student.

