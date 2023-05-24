The red alert is back in Emilia-Romagna. Melons in flooded areas together with von der Leyen

breaking latest news – The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will welcome the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Bologna. Meloni will accompany von der Leyen during the helicopter flight over the areas affected by the flood and together they will make a press point with the journalists, at 4.30 pm, at the General Aviation Terminal of the Bologna city airport.

The Italian premier will subsequently return to Rome for a meeting of the Council of Ministers, scheduled for 6 pm, which will have to take further decisions on emergency management in the areas affected by bad weather.

Bonaccini: “Only one goal, to give effective answers”

“I have collaborated with the government since day one. We have only one goal, I repeat: give effective answers to people in the shortest possible time. We have rebuilt Emilia together, we will also rebuild Romagna together”. These were the words of the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, speaking at the end of the debate in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

“The only ones who will never be able to get back are the victims, the people who are no longer there, and our thoughts go out to them and their families. We will rebuild the rest – said the president -, without leaving anyone behind. But investments are needed to deal with incredible events, ordinary maintenance is not enough. Many resources will be needed, to be spent well and quickly. I am thinking of families, entrepreneurs: either they will get 100% back, or they will no longer get back to life as before, they will never reopen Resources are needed immediately and interventions to be implemented before the autumn. I am thinking of the reconstruction of the 2012 earthquake: 12 billion euros in damages, 45 thousand displaced. We came out of it, we rebuilt, we started again”.

Damage estimation

Over 7 billion euros in damages, according to an initial unofficial estimate by the social partners, 15 dead, almost 40,000 displaced, 23 rivers flooded simultaneously, over 280 landslides, 120 of which are particularly important, more than 100 municipalities involved, almost 5,000 men of civil protection engaged day and night to assist the population.

Activities never attempted before such as “inverting” the waters of the Cer, the Emilia-Romagna canal, to bring them into the Po in order to save the city of Ravenna from flooding. Due to floods and landslides, 544 municipal and provincial roads are totally closed. Some sections of the railway lines that connect Romagna to Bologna are also temporarily closed.

Forecasts and warnings

Thunderstorms are returning to Italy, especially in the north-west, due to a small ‘drop’ of cold air at high altitudes that moves over central Europe and which will increase instability in the northern regions.

For today, the red alert for hydraulic criticality is still confirmed in the areas most affected by the flood in E.Romagna: the Bolognese plain and low hills, the plain and the Romagna coast. Orange alert for hydrogeological and hydraulic criticality in the hilly areas of Romagna and Bologna, where the possibility of landslides persists due to sliding and flows along slopes with fragile hydrogeological conditions. Heavy thunderstorms are expected tomorrow, in the first part of the day on the plain, while, in the central hours, storm phenomena will be more probable on the reliefs: running out in the evening. Thunderstorms could generate modest increases in hydrometric levels in the mountain stretches of watercourses, critical for the basins of the central-eastern sector, still affected by hydraulic instability caused by previous floods.

This month of May is thus confirmed to be very dynamic in terms of weather and rather cool throughout Italy. They will be few variations until the last weekend, according to the latest updates from the Italian Weather Center, which speak of mostly dry weather in the morning and increasing instability in the afternoon, mild temperatures and with values ​​around the averages for the period.

Even looking at early June at the moment no stable phase emerges particularly long-lasting and, above all, no major heat wave.

Nord

Stable weather in the morning with sunny skies, except for rain in the central-eastern Alps. In the afternoon increasing instability with downpours and thunderstorms scattered over the Alps and Apennines and encroaching on the Po Valley. In the evening, scattered residual phenomena, drier in Liguria and Adriatic sectors.

center

Stable weather in the morning with mostly sunny skies. In the afternoon increasing instability with showers and scattered thunderstorms, especially in inland areas, drier on the coastal sectors. In the evening residual phenomena between Lazio and Abruzzo, large and general clearings during the night.

South and Islands

Stable weather in all regions in the morning with mostly clear or slightly cloudy skies. In the afternoon showers and thunderstorms forming along the Apennines and encroaching on the plains and coasts of the Tyrrhenian side. In the evening phenomena running out with large clearings, more cloudiness on the major islands. Minimum temperatures generally increasing, except for a slight decrease on the major islands, maximum temperatures stable or decreasing in central-north and Sardinia and increasing in the south and Sicily.

Go to the article