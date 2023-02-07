La Spezia, 7 February 2023 – A sort of particular ‘adoption’. That of Red Cross for the Green gym, the large pine forest with classic Mediterranean vegetation that extends on the ridge of the Telegrafo, at Parodi, overlooking the gulf on one side and the Cinque Terre on the other. The Youth of the La Spezia Red Cross dedicated last Saturday to an extraordinary cleaning of the area owned by the Municipality and, armed with gloves and bags, completely freed it from abandoned waste.

They participated in the initiative 15 CRI volunteers in collaboration with the Municipality of La Spezia, with which the synergy continues to defend the environment from the practice of abandoning waste, unfortunately still widespread in our area. On Saturday morning, moreover, four information signs were installed (also in English) inviting those who frequent the green area not to throw waste, not to damage the vegetation, not to light fires and to respect the fauna of the area. After having officially ‘adopted’ the Gym in the greenery, from now on the Youth of the Red Cross will take care of keeping it regularly free of waste by organizing other days of extraordinary cleaning.

“Our activity in defense of the environment does not stop from too many who still do not respect it – declares the president of the Red Cross of La Spezia Luigi Of the Angels – . I hope that the commitment of a group of young volunteers, who decide to dedicate a free Saturday to this initiative, can also be an example for many of their peers. Activities like this are part of the work of raising awareness of the Red Cross aimed at promoting behavior that respects the environment in which we live, especially involving the younger sections of the population”.

“Our constant work to combat the phenomenon of illegal waste abandonment continues, we have implemented the controls and thanks to the support of the cameras we are able to have almost total coverage of our territory – comments the councilor for the waste cycle Christopher Casati – . Initiatives like this have the advantage of educating the population with a personal commitment, testifying that the cleaning of an area accessible to all should be taken care of by the community because it is a common good. Thanks to the CRI guys for their commitment, we will always be by their side”.