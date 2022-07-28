Activation of two new competitions to hire doctors of emergency medicine and internal medicine and opening up to enrollment in Deu courses are the main innovations to which the regional council and the department of the right to health have given the green light to strengthen the emergency-urgency system , which suffers from the national shortage of doctors. In addition to the measures already adopted in Tuscany, such as the new regional guidelines on first aid and the increase in post-graduate specialist training contracts, the Region is taking all possible actions to tackle the problem, starting from recruiting new doctors.

One of the main changes concerns the publication, last 22 July, of the competition notice for the presentation of applications for the recruitment of doctors of emergency medicine. Applications can be submitted by 12 noon on 22 August. To date, 29 applications are being compiled. The competition, published on the Estar website, is useful for the assignment of emergency medicine doctors at all the dedicated structures of the regional health service. At the same time, the competition for internal Medicine which, on the basis of the latest regional protocols, is a valid support for taking care of patients to ease the pressure on the emergency room. This call published on July 22nd will also remain open until 12 noon on August 22nd on the Estar website. At present, there are 32 questions to be filled in.

Furthermore, registrations are already open for suitability course for the territorial health emergency, the so-called ‘Deu courses’. The Tuscany Region has in fact issued, through the three territorial ASLs (center, north west and south east), specific notices to collect the registrations of doctors who wish to acquire specific and multidisciplinary skills to deal with emergency-urgency clinical situations, as well as to acquire the specific preparation and professional qualification of the medical personnel assigned to the rescue. Registrations will remain open for the entire month of August. Each company has 50 places available. The registration fee for the course will be refunded with a sum equal to double the contribution paid for the doctors, who will remain for at least 12 months to operate in the emergency-urgent services of the Tuscan health system.