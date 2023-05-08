The Region renews the agreement with Aiop — Salute

Donini: “Private hospitals, a precious ally, of great help even during the pandemic. But, like the public service, it needs adequate and dignified resources”

For Emilia-Romagna, the maximum spending limit envisaged for accredited private services is 330.4 million. The agreement involves 42 facilities, which have 4,800 beds and employ 8,500 people

May 5, 2023 – Also for 2023 the Emilia Romagna region can count on support from accredited private hospitals to continue to guarantee i quality levels performance and recover waiting lists.

After approval by the Regional Council it was in fact signed the memorandum of understanding between the Department of Health Policies and the accredited private hospitals adhering to Aiop (Italian Association of Private Hospitals), which on the one hand identifies the spending ceiling which the Region – as required by national legislation – cannot exceed in order to request health services from the private sector during 2023, on the other hand defines the terms of the collaboration and the objectives to be achieved.

Il maximum limit spending for this year is 330.4 million and the protocol identifies the areas in which these resources can be used: 241,8 million for the performance of not high specialty e 44,3 million for the high specialtytherefore diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation activities that require a particular commitment of qualifications, means, equipment and specifically trained personnel, such as for example heart surgery, transplants, neurosurgery, intensive care, radiological diagnostics, CT scans or magnetic resonance, oncological therapies and dialysis ; 37,3 million are intended for psychiatry e 7 are expressly intended to contribute to the recovery of waiting lists. With respect to this last point, in order to respond promptly to the requests of the companies according to the needs of the territories, the protocol provides for Aiop’s commitment to gradually concentrate the budget assigned to them on health care activities which are affected by greater demand and which , consequently, determine longer times to be processed.

Overall they are involved in the agreement 42 structures in Emilia Romagna which they have 4,800 accredited beds and give work to 8,500 direct employees. The protocol provides for the establishment of a working table which prepares the update of the framework agreement which expired in 2018 and addresses the issues of the limits of long-term hospitalization, the modification of the welfare criteria, the tariff differentiations.

“The renewal of the memorandum of understanding with Aiop serves to give rules and homogeneity of behavior in relations with the accredited private sector throughout the territory – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– in the awareness of how important collaboration between the public and private sectors is in the health sector. We believe in universal public healthcare, integrated with system support functions from the accredited private sector, which continues to invest in the quality of care and assistance and in the development of employees. For Emilia-Romagna this translates into 42 facilities with 4,800 accredited beds and 8,500 direct employees. The collaboration with Aiop was fundamental during the pandemic, and will continue to be so to recover waiting lists and to keep the quality levels of services high. It is understood – concludes the commissioner – that the cuts to the National Health Service also penalize private individuals, with whom an optimization of spending of around 30 million less than 2022 has been shared”.

Spending ceiling distribution (102.44 KB)