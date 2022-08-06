Home Health the Region sets up a task force
The Calabria Region has set up a technical table for the identification and management of monkeypox cases. This is foreseen by a decree of the general manager of the Health Protection Department. The technical table will have to “elaborate specific guidelines to be used for the preparation of the appropriate diagnostic therapeutic assistance paths for the treatment of any patients with suspected infection or infected with the monkeypox virus” and “convene and manage special periodic technical tables with the aim of standardizing the clinical approach to the disease “.

The Region has indicated Professor Carlo Torti, director of Infectious Diseases of the Aou Mater Domini of Catanzaro, as coordinator of the new task force dedicated to the new health emergency (as classified by the WHO). The other members are: Massimo Rizzo (Risk manager at the Asp of Crotone); Pasquale Minchella (director of Microbiology and Virology of the Apulian-Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro); Giuseppe Masciari (director of the emergency room of the Pugliese-Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro); Vittoria Borzumati (from the Department of Health Protection and Social Health Services); Giuseppe Foti (Director of Infectious Diseases of the Great Metropolitan Hospital “Bianchi Melacrino Morelli” of Reggio Calabria); Rosalbino Cerra (Regional President of Fimmg – Italian Federation of General Practitioners) and Francesco Lucia (Department of Health Protection and Social Health Services).

The fact that – reads the regional decree – “the Calabria Region is interested, as can already be seen from the data of the first half of 2022, by a significant intensification in the number of landings of migrants who go to increase the pressure on regional health structures which are vehicles of infections; the simultaneous identification of monkeypox cases outside of areas where monkeypox was traditionally endemic highlights the need for rapid case identification and diagnosis to contain further spread. At the moment, however, Calabria is one of the few regions of Italy in which no cases of monkeypox have been reported.

