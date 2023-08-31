Home » the Region will provide the tests to verify the possible contagion from Dengue — Salute
Health

the Region will provide the tests to verify the possible contagion from Dengue — Salute

by admin
the Region will provide the tests to verify the possible contagion from Dengue — Salute

The Region has ordered the acquisition of tests to be submitted to donors who have stayed in Rome or Lodi, to avoid suspending them for 28 days

31 August 2023 – No suspension for blood donors who reside or have stayed, even for a few hours, in localities where autochthonous cases of Dengue virus have occurred, i.e. the Municipality of Rome and the Province of Lodi. The presence of autochthonous cases is an indication of the circulation of the virus in the territory.

In fact, the Region has decided to procure Dengue virus screening testwith the aim of not slowing down donations and thus guaranteeing regional self-sufficiency, and communicated it today to the healthcare companies.

“Blood is precious for our regional system which has the pride of having always been self-sufficient and indeed of helping even regions in difficulty – comments the councilor Raffaele Donini-. For this reason we have decided to equip ourselves with tests: in this way we will not be forced to suspend donors as a precaution”.

In fact, the National Blood Center a few days ago had invited a temporary suspension of blood donations for those who were potentially at risk for having been in the affected areas, an indication that the Region followed. However, the Center itself clarified that this procedure could have been avoided by using tests capable of preventing the presence of the virus in the blood.

The Region has therefore taken steps to ensure that as early as September the CRREM of Bologna (Regional Reference Center for Microbiological Emergencies) is in a position to carry out the tests: only in case of a negative result, in fact, the donated unit will be usable. Obviously, in the event of a positive result, not only will the donor be suspended, but he will be taken over by the competent health company.

See also  Covid, from the Ministry of Health green light to reduce the quarantine from 7 to 5 days

In Emilia-Romagna since the beginning of the year there have been no indigenous cases of Dengue: the 18 people who fell ill, in fact, contracted the virus elsewhere. Of the 18 cases, 10 have occurred since the beginning of May, when the mosquitoes are active and therefore the extraordinary disinfestation plan is triggered.

You may also like

COVID: New Rules on Tampon Usage and Hospital...

Disney Just Opened a Brand NEW Land –...

Achieving Optimal Pharmacological Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder:...

BANANE CHIPS “VASSOIO BIOPAP 150 G”

Uncovering the Surprising Truth about Figs: Should You...

Anuptaphobia: What is Bridget Jones Syndrome?

San Vicente del Raspeig Approves Urban Processing for...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification...

Mysterious Melatonin: Uncovering its Multi-faceted Role in Health...

Franco Basaglia, the irregular reformist who cured the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy