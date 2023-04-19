The regional competition for pharmacists in Emilia-Romagna is underway – Salute

It is the first ordinary regional competition announced in Italy after the extraordinary ones. Since 2016, 148 pharmacies have been opened throughout the country. Ten seats to be assigned, to which others will be added. Applications by 5 pm on May 19th

April 19, 2023 – A pharmacy competitionis urban and ruralper enhance the network of these important health principals in Emilia Romagna. She banished him there Regionafter the extraordinary one in 2016, by banning i first 10 places to which others will be added.

It’s about the first regional competition ordinary banned in Italy, except that of the Marche Region a few years ago which concerned a single rural pharmaceutical site. Thanks to 148 new pharmacies opened after the last competition of 2016 ended in 2022, Emilia-Romagna can now count on 1,372 pharmacies open.

“Let’s talk – he underlines Raffaele Donini, councilor for health policies – of proximity health principals present in a capillary way in our area, pharmacies, which during the pandemic have confirmed that they are fundamental reference points for citizens also in the provision of drug-welfare services. With this competition we are strengthening the network of pharmacies knowing full well that, especially for areas far from inhabited centers such as rural and mountainous ones, they constitute a key element of our health system”.

Competition

The competition, by qualifications and exam, allows the formation of the four-year ranking list which will be used for the assignment of pharmaceutical offices available for private practice.

Interested pharmacists can apply by 5.00 pm on Friday 19 May 2023 exclusively con web mode via the platform https://concorsofarmacie.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

In order to submit the application to participate in the competition, it is necessary to be in possession of proper SPID credentials (Public Digital Identity System) second level and of a PEC address. In the application it is necessary to declare only the possession of the participation requirements and the payment of the contribution of 50 euros. In a subsequent phase of the competition procedure, candidates will be able to supplement the application presented by declaring the qualifications held and useful for the purpose of assigning points.

All the information on the tender and the competition procedure they are available on the Region’s website at the link It is also possible to contact the Public Relations Office by calling 800 662200, from Monday to Friday from 9 to 13; Mondays and Thursdays also from 2.30 to 4.30 pm, or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

Seats available

With this competition they will be assigned ten pharmaceutical sites and numerous other offices (indicatively 35), which will be identified later. Of these ten, six concern rural areas, where it is essential to strengthen this type of service.

The locations are distributed as follows on the territory: two rural in province of Bologna (at Bentivoglio and at Pianoro); a rural one in Forlimpopoli, in the province of Forlì-Cesena; two urban in Modenese (Castelfranco Emilia and Spilamberto), two in Piacenza (one rural in Zerba and one to be classified in Cerignale); an urban a Parmaa rural house in Quattro Castella, in the province of Reggio Emiliaand a rural one in Montefiore Conca, in the province of Rimini.