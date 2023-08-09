The relationship with Ibra and a surprise nickname: all about Cajuste

The editorial staff Wednesday 9 August 2023, 10:42

For a few minutes Jens Cajuste is among the most sought-after players on the web by Napoli fans. He will be the first reinforcement in midfield, the second post-scudetto after the arrival of Natan in defence. He will be 24 tomorrow, he was born to a Swedish mother and a Haitian-American father, chose Ibrahimovic’s national team with whom, until Zlatan’s farewell, he shared several matches.

All about Cajuste: from Reims to Naples

Il Napoli chose it as the first alternative to Anguissais the physical and quality midfielder referred to by Garcia da Dimaro, the heir to Ndombele who returned to Tottenham. Cajuste is almost one meter and ninety tall, he is a midfielder with long ranges but with excellent qualitiesdespite his height he is agile and quick, he manages to create numerical superiority with ball and chain sprints, he is precise in long balls, he knows how to play well on shorts.

Curiosity about the nickname in Denmark

Throughout his career he has held various roles, he is a classic midfielder but, if desired, he also played up front or on the outside. He can play either in the midfield three or in a two-man halfback. Garcia will know how to use it. In 2019 he was indicated by UEFA as one of the fifty talents of the future. After four seasons at Midtjylland, he moved to Stade Reims in 2022. In Denmark, due to its size, it was nicknamed “corn cob”. Last year he made 31 appearances scoring 3 goals in Ligue 1. Serie A awaits him.