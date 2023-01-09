barrel and insults. A medico attacked, nurses insulted, medical equipment destroyed by family members of a patient deceased. Yet another act of violence against the health workers took place atSant’Andrea hospital of Rome according to what was reported by the Cimo-Fesmed federation of doctors. “Another episode of violence against a colleague, slapped and hit by a bag while all the nursing and auxiliary staff present were heavily insulted – says the union – the violence also caused damage to the medical instruments present in the place of the attack, which was triggered by the communication of the «death of a relative» of the attackers. The attacked doctor was assisted by the staff of the Sant’Andrea emergency room and denounced the attackers”.

The federation of doctors’ union therefore expresses «solidarity with the healthcare personnel who are victims of the attack. Those who take care of citizens’ health must be protected: institutions and companies must ensure that what happens almost daily in Italian hospitals does not happen again”. For the category “it is certainly a problem of public order, but also of a cultural nature: anyone who attacks, insults or threatens a doctor must understand that they are putting everyone’s right to health at risk”.