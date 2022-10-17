Home Health the remedies to stay fit
Health

the remedies to stay fit

by admin
the remedies to stay fit

In this sense it is recommended to adopt some remediesas pointed out above The Republic. The first remedy is food and therefore the advice is to keep a adequate healthy protein intake at this stage of life. Eat legumes, nuts, fruits, vegetables, salads, eggs, yogurt alone, milk, fish, lean beef, chicken, quinoa, etc. often.

Thephysical exercise, where it is important to stay active to avoid sarcopenia. Just do some medium intensity exercises. Additionally, one study suggests that with 12 weeks of high-intensity exercise such as HITT or resistance, the results would already be noticeable. It is possible to do home workout without toolsan excellent idea for those who want to keep fit.

You may also like

The hybrid brain with human and rat neurons

Mario Cipollini sentenced in first instance to 3...

Fifth dose Covid vaccine, ok ministry with bivalent...

€ 290 from INPS for these widespread evils:...

The fifth dose is underway: recommended for over...

Three Africans affected by scabies

Smallpox in monkeys, virus in testicles: “Sexual transmission...

“I’m forced…”. LDA cancels the tour, here are...

Alzheimer’s, the early symptoms that herald the arrival...

Listeria: Gorgonzola batch withdrawn. Other risky foods –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy