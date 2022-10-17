When we talk about loss of muscle mass and strength we are referring to a process that occurs gradually during adulthood, becoming pronounced in old age. In women, it occurs more abruptly when menopause arrives. The medical term of the muscle loss in adulthood it is called sarcopenia. And it is precisely the degenerative loss of muscle mass, power and performance caused by aging.

It typically leads to a decrease in strength or activity level around age 50. Causing mobility problems, osteoporosis, falls and fractures. There are many factors that influence this process. There are physiological and cognitive ones, but also psychological and social ones. Luckily there are some remedies e precautions that you can in everyday life.

Sarcopenia, muscle loss after age 50: symptoms, causes and remedies

Muscle loss is known as sarcopenia and typically begins to accelerate after age 50 and even more so in old age. This results in a loss of strength and mobility, a greater likelihood of suffering from fractures e tiredness. In addition, sarcopenia, especially when it starts to make itself felt, slows down the metabolism. For this reason it tends to make us put on weight and makes us more prone to cholesterolal diabetes and to be more sensitive to heat and cold.

There are several cause which cause muscle loss with age. The first is that, as with bones, the protein synthesis slows down. That is, muscle cells break down faster than the body can create new ones. This process is also affected by the decrease in sex and anabolic hormones. And it’s empowered by one sedentary lifestyleFrom one dieta hypoproteica and give it stress oxidative.