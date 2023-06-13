The remembrance: the Azzurri in Serrungarina

“In my personal name and on behalf of the entire provincial coordination of Forza Italia, I express enormous condolences for the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, president of Forza Italia and a man who has played a fundamental role in Italian political life over the last thirty years. A president who never lost never occasion to advise us not to consider political adversaries enemies”. A mass in memory of Silvio Berlusconi was held yesterday afternoon at the Church of Serrungarina in the presence of Elisabetta Foschi. The coordinator of Forza Italia wanted to recall the president of the party and his ideas in a speech.