MASSA – With a simple and festive ceremony, many students of the Barsanti professional institute were present, the new gymnasium and the new changing rooms of the building were inaugurated, which had by now been unused for almost four years, either due to structural deficiencies, or for the onset of the pandemic with all the consequences of the case.

For the restructuring and renewal interventions carried out following the directives of the Coni, the province had taken out a loan with the Istituto di Credito Sportivo worth 195 thousand euros. The total cost sustained, after the execution of the tender procedure, was approximately 245 thousand euros. Among those present, in addition to Gianni Lorenzetti, president of the province and the school director Addolorata Langella, the provincial councilor Stefano Alberti, the city councilor for culture Nadia Marnica and the head of the provincial school office Vincenzo Genovese.

Great satisfaction both for the result achieved and for the large participation was expressed by the director of the institute, Professor Langella: «FFinally this day of celebration that we have been waiting for almost four years – said Langella – many have passed since the gym and changing rooms were closed due to unusability due to water infiltration and other shortcomings. Now everything has been resolved and we thank both the province and the municipality of Massa. The premises are once again usable for 600 children, not only those of the Barsanti institute in fact but also those of the Salvetti institute, furthermore this gym renovated according to the dictates of the CONI will also be able to host competitions and events outside school hours».