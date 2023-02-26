Milan-Atalanta, match valid for the 24th day of Serie A 2022-2023, it finished on the score of 2-0 , fruit of goals by Theo Hernandez and Junior Messias. The race was refereed by Maurizio Mariani of the Aprilia section. By virtue of this result, the Rossoneri catch up with their Inter cousins ​​on 47 points and rise to 2nd place, while the Orobics remain in 6th place with 41 points in 24 games.

Below are the votes of the protagonists of the match to understand the progress of the match.

AC Milan report cards

Mike MAIGNAN 6 – returning to the field after 161 days in the pits is very sweet: he doesn’t even get his gloves dirty.

Pierre KALULU 6.5 – the game plan is quite simple: contain and then drop forward to help Messias. I performed well.

Fikayo Tomori 6.5 – excellent game of the British, positioned on the center-left. Contains Zappacosta’s fury and nullifies Lookman.

Malick THIAW 7 – in great growth: devours Hojlund and puts the padlock in front of the penalty area. On air balloons it is cassation.

Junior MESSIAH 6.5 – won’t make Milan fans dream, but defensive self-denial should be shown in football schools. Good boy. He puts the icing on the cake with the 2-0 goal. (From the 89th SAELEMAEKERS SV)

Rade KRUNIC 6.5 – in addition, he is Tonali’s bodyguard. Solid performance.

Sandro TONAL 7 – is everywhere and devours the Atalanta midfield with a Premier League intensity. Also fantastic in tears: a missed 15th century.

Theo HERNANDEZ 7 – for the Lega Calcio it is an own goal, for us it is a goal from the French TGV. Mamma mia what coordination, something wonderful. It disintegrates the fascia by force of accelerations.

Brahim Diaz 6.5 – inspired. Touch many balls and almost all produce an advantage. In these evenings it is certainly an added value. (Since 74th THE KETELAERE 6 – enter with the right face)

Raphael LEAO 6 – the different role is certainly difficult for a thoroughbred like him to interpret, but in the penalty area he cannot be so lazy. He devoured a goal already scored 20′ from the end, but made it up to Messias with an assist. The admonition is stupid: he was warned, he will miss the trip to Florence. (From 88th REBIC SV)

Olivier GIROUD 6 – his side game is encyclopaedic, to be taught. He puts his hand on Milan’s advantage with an assist for Theo, who is too affected in the middle of the second half with a touch underneath in melee with Musso. (Since 74th IBRAHIMOVIC 6 – season debut: help the team)

All.: Stefano PIOLI 6.5 – flashes of old Milan, with that crazy all-court pressure that doesn’t let the opponents breathe. The defensive phase is also good. It is the fourth consecutive victory if we consider the Champions League without conceding a goal: it hasn’t happened to the Rossoneri since 2018.

Atalanta’s report cards

John MUSSO 6 – very unlucky with the own goal, otherwise he behaves well. Excellent when outing on Giroud.

Rafael TOLOI 5.5 – recovers after a first half in apnea, but against this Milan is not enough.

Weight DJIMSITI 5 – the constant of his match are the late interventions on Giroud: bad, bad, bad.

Giorgio SCALVINI 6 – of the three behind he is certainly the best, also because Milan’s right wing is certainly not the one Guardiola’s Barcelona had. (From the 84th PALOMINO 5 – Gets pierced by Messias)

David ZAPPACOSTA 5.5 – a lot of involvement, little effectiveness. We remember a grazing cross and little else. Atalanta have a very serious problem on the wingers… (From the 84th RUGGERI SV)

Teun KOOPMEINERS 5.5 – the duel with Tonali is a technical knockout, it’s a bloodbath, it’s a disaster. The ex Brescia eats into his head almost always, taking away the time to breathe. (From the 84th VORLICKY SV)

Marten DE ROON 5.5 – sad, colorless evening.

Joakim MAEHLE 6 – a few inviting touches here and there, but nothing substantial. The impression is always the same: he is a player who doesn’t make a difference, unlike Gosens.

EDERSON 5.5 – the all-rounder of the orobics. He lowers himself so much to favor the dribble, but in the offensive midfield he is essentially invisible. (Since 63rd HAVE 6 – Sparkling entrance, but his companions do not help him)

Ademola LOOKMAN 5 – the tactical idea of ​​moving to move Milan’s defensive triptych doesn’t pay off. Tomori and Kalulu arrogantly cancel it. (Since 69th MURIEL 5.5 – Can not see it)

Rasum HOJLUND 5.5 – the most awaited man cue the symphony at the first inside the football scale. His fault? No, it’s more Thiaw’s merits.

Coach Gian Piero GASPERINI 5 – very bad offensive performance, the Nerazzurri never shoot towards the goal defended by Maignan. It’s the fourth defeat in the last 5 if we also include the Italian Cup: a negative moment.

