The report cards of Milan-Fiorentina 1-0: Theo and Maignan decisive, Beltran and Jovic do not sting

Theo Hernandez he pushes little but decides the match with his only foray into the opponent’s area. The two center forwards (Jovic e Beltran) they devour a goal each. Maignan it works two miracles. A few minutes for Camarda (record onset at 15 years, 8 months and 15 days), who comes on when Milan lowers themselves to defend the result and doesn’t have the right opportunity to make himself noticed.

MILAN (4-2-3-1)

MAIGNAN

7,5 – Saves the result with a low exit on Beltran and in the final on Mandragora. From his mistake on the way out, one of the best opportunities for Fiorentina with a left-footed shot wide by Nico Gonzalez

CALABRIA 6.5 – It takes Sottil a few minutes to get the hang of things, but he grows a lot as the minutes pass and creates quite a few problems for the Viola in the offensive phase. Attentive in coverage and decisive on more than one occasion

FROM 47′ ST FLORENZI SV – A few minutes in the finale

THIAW 6.5 – Without problems with Beltran, he makes his aerial game count against Nzola. A careful and flawless match, he grows when the match becomes complicated towards the end

TOMORI 5 – He risks the omelette with a foul on Bonaventura almost as a red card (card that doesn’t get triggered only because the former Viola wasn’t in possession of the ball) and gets into trouble when Nzola passes his way. Uncertain: when it is not 100% concentrated it becomes dangerous

THEO HERNANDEZ 6.5 – Discreet defensive phase against Nico and Parisi, he shows up in attack only once and gets the penalty which he then converts. Ultimately decisive despite playing far below his standards

REIJNDERS 6 – Direction without flashes, but also without serious errors

ESCAPE 6 – Less clean than Reijnders in construction, but more present in the attacking phase. A header from him forces Terracciano into a great save

CHUKWUEZE 5 – More involved than other times, he continues to appear very, very immature. He practically does not skip his direct opponent and often makes the wrong choice. Missed opportunity to carve out more space in the future

MOSES 6.5 – Initially having difficulty in the new role of sub forward, he glues himself to Arthur and cancels him until he is replaced. A little confusing, but still very useful even when you need to cover your teammates’ advances

DAL 33′ ST KRUNIC SV – A few minutes in the finale

PULISIC

6 – Starts well, with a nice conclusion from the edge that puts Terracciano in difficulty, and participating in Milan’s best offensive actions. It drops as the minutes pass and leaves room for Loftus-Cheek also in view of the Champions League match

DAL 15′ ST LOFTUS-CHEEK 6 – He’s coming back, and it’s already good news. A good initiative on the right and a lot of work in the middle of the pitch when centimeters are needed to repel the Viola’s attack

JOVIC 5.5 – The assist for Theo’s penalty would make you think of a player with qualities, but as a true centre-forward we are not there. Only one conclusion, face to face with Terracciano, failed

DAL 33′ ST CAMARDA SV – Enters the final when Milan lowers themselves to defend the result and cannot make themselves noticed. For the first in Serie A, with a record attached, that’s enough.

ALL. RUGS 6 – Musah invents himself as an attacking midfielder and the choice pays off, otherwise he has so few alternatives that he cannot influence

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1)

TERRACCIANO 7 – Two good saves from Pulisic and Pobega, one excellent from Jovic. He can’t do anything about Theo’s penalty, but otherwise he’s impeccable.

PARISI 5 – In an overall careful match, even if not at all exciting, Theo was lost during the penalty. And it’s a huge mistake

MILENKOVIC 5.5 – He doesn’t have to work too hard on Jovic, but he loses it when he assists Parisi’s penalty on Theo

MARTINEZ FOURTH 6 – Deal with some complicated situations in defense and nothing more

BIRAGHI 5.5 – Often caught in the middle by Calabria and Chukwueze has a bit of difficulty in the defensive phase. In the offensive one he tries to support Sottil without ever finding the right cross. He wastes an excellent free kick from the edge

ARTHUR

5 – Pressured in every area of ​​the pitch by Musah, who has a decidedly different pace from his, he never manages to get into the game. Replaced at the end of the first half

DAL 1′ ST MAXIME LOPEZ 6.5 – Better than Arthur, but also very inconspicuous. In the final he comes close to equalizing with a left-footed shot from outside that goes just wide

DUNCAN 6 – With Bonaventura the best of the Viola midfield. He plays a lot of balls and wastes few of them: he has a good volley opportunity at the start of the game but misses his left foot

FROM 36′ ST MANDRAGORA 6 – Enter the final and would have a good opportunity to equalize. He doesn’t do anything wrong, but he finds himself faced with a gigantic Maignan

NICO GONZALEZ 6.5 – He’s not having one of his best days, but he’s still the most dangerous of his team: two missed shots from a good position, a post on a deflected right foot and a header wide

BONAVENTURA 6 – The most lucid of the Viola midfield even if less positive than usual. He forces Tomori to commit a yellow foul, giving shivers to his former fans (see Tomori’s report card)

DAL 43′ ST KOUAME SV – A few minutes in the finale

THIN 5 – Starts well, but cuts out quickly. In difficulty in the two phases against Calabria, he kicked only once towards Maignan’s goal without worrying him

DAL 36′ ST IKONE’ ST – A few minutes in the final without making an impact

BELTRAN

5 – Half a vote more for the active participation in Fiorentina’s offensive phase, but in front of goal it is a disaster. He devours the equalizer and never shoots on goal

DAL 25′ ST NZOLA 5.5 – Definitely better than Beltran, if only because physically he makes himself felt a lot and annoys the Rossoneri central defenders. However, he never manages to make himself truly dangerous

ALL. ITALIAN 5.5 – His team does everything well up until the midfield, where they are never dangerous enough. Watching Fiorentina you always have the feeling that something is missing in the last 30 meters and that it’s their fault too

