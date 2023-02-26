A US Department of Energy report concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely it was born from a laboratory escape. The reports Wall Street Journal exclusively after having read the research. The department had previously said it was unsure how the virus had developed. Even the FBI has always maintained that Covid was the result of an accident in the laboratory in Wuhan, China.

But not all of the different intelligence departments are of this opinion. Four other agencies still believe it is more likely that the pandemic arose from natural transmission while two are undecided. And the White House – through the mouth of the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan – said that at the moment “we do not have a definitive answer” on the origin of the virus: “What I can tell you is that President Biden has repeatedly ordered to every element of the intelligence community to reserve every effort and resource to get to the bottom of the matter”.

The US Department of Energy had previously said it did not have a certain opinion on the origin of the coronavirus. This conclusion, on the other hand, is contained in an update of a 2021 report from the office of National Intelligence Director Avril Haines.

According to US intelligence sources questioned by the Wall Street Journal, the position of the department has changed after “new intelligence information, research studies and consultations with non-governmental experts” emerged.

The Energy Department’s conclusion is significant because the agency has considerable scientific experience and oversees a network of laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research. It must also be said that the judgment has been given with a “low level of confidence”, according to people who have read the classified report. While the FBI in 2021 spoke of “a moderate level of trust”. The FBI employs a team of microbiologists, immunologists and other scientists and is supported by the National Bioforensic Analysis Center, established in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2004 to analyze anthrax and other possible biological threats.

US officials they declined to provide details of the new information and analyzes that led the Department of Energy to change its position. They added that while the Department of Energy and the FBI say an inadvertent escape from the lab is very likely, have come to these conclusions for different reasons.

However, everyone seems to agree on one thing: Covid-19 it was not the result of a Chinese biological weapons program.

US Department of Energy report it was not acquired by Congress. But lawmakers, especially House and Senate Republicans, are pursuing investigations into the origin of the virus and they press on the Biden administration, as well as the intelligence community, for more information. It is unknown if an unrated version of the quest will be released.

David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford University who has served on several federal scientific advisory committees, appreciated the efforts that are made to discover the truth: «Congratulations to those who are willing to put aside their preconceptions and objectively review what we know and we don’t know about the origins of Covid,” said al Wall Street Journal.