The researcher burned in the explosion of the auto-prototype died

breaking latest news – After four days in intensive care, she died Maria Vittoria Prati, the 66-year-old researcher victim of the explosionauto-prototype in Tangential a Halfi on June 23rd. The body had burns all over the body. And the conditions of Fulvio Filace, the 25-year-old with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, who was on board with the woman, also remain very serious.

The Prosecutor of Naples listened to a manager of the Cnr of Naples during the investigation and ordered the seizure of a car identical to the one that exploded. This is a Volkswagen Polo Tdi, used for a project named Life-SavAnd. One way to test the matching of a electric motor with batteries powered by solar panels to cars equipped with an internal combustion engine. The firefighters are, however, analyzing the contents of the two cylinders in the car that would have caused the explosion of the car.

