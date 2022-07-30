“A study evaluated the effectiveness of vitamin D taken for 5 years to prevent fractures and it emerged as it is devoid of useful effects“: the general director of Aifa, Nicola Magrini, commented the research on vitamin D supplements published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The document shows that supplements are actually useless from the point of view of the prevention of fractures and cardiovascular, oncological and cognitive problems. “The study appeared in one of the most authoritative journals and is the largest ever done”, added Magrini during the presentation of the OsMed Report (Observatory on the use of Medicines) 2021.

This is pretty shocking news, as supplements are often recommended for bone health. Now, however, it has been confirmed that too much emphasis has been given to their usefulness. And also on the prevention of cardiovascular, oncological and cognitive problems, the study “shows that there are no positive effects “Magrini specified.

Hence the commitment of the AIFA director to “on a probable revision of note 96, which he had already determined more targeted use of the prescription of this drug with imaginative properties against Covid and used prophylactically to prevent infections and other conditions “. Finally Magrini explained that the work carried out by the Italian Medicines Agency for a more targeted prescription of vitamin D” had a very positive, with savings of several tens of millions per year “. Even if” there is regional variability, with some regions more virtuous in having adopted it and others less so “.