the revelations of the «Washington Post»- breaking latest news

Elike that new revelations about the war in Ukraine and about President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Washington Postciting a series of classified Pentagon documents made public by a leak, tells of a series of “more audacious” military actions that Zelensky allegedly proposed to civilian and military leaders for gain a more advantageous position in a possible negotiation with Moscow.

Among the proposed operations, one stands out, which Zelensky spoke about in January, which he would have foreseen the bombing of some Russian cities along the border and the invasion of the enemy country with infantry. A month later, in February, the leader of Kiev would instead complain to General Valery Zaluzhny, head of the Ukrainian armed forces, about the lack of long-range missiles and would therefore suggest use kamikaze drones to strike a number of strategic installations in Rostovjust beyond the southeast border.