The revolution against brain tumors: the new molecule causes glioblastoma to self-destruct, without side effects

The new therapeutic approach, developed by the University of Gothenburg, is very promising and can also be used for other types of tumors

A new discovery in the fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, could lead to a revolutionary treatment. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg, in collaboration with French colleagues, have successfully developed a method that induces cancer cells to die from stress. This advance could radically change the prognosis for patients with this type of cancer.

Cancer cells, especially those that form aggressive tumors like glioblastoma, live a stressful and out of control existence. To cope with this stress, neoplastic cells use mechanisms that healthy cells use to regulate protein production and dispose of excess protein. Without these mechanisms, cancer cells cannot survive. Researchers have succeeded in blocking these mechanisms by inserting a molecule into cancer cells.

This molecule inhibits one of the adaptive mechanisms that cancer cells exploit. Consequently, the tumor self-destructs. “We have finally found a way to stop the behavior of cancer cells and cause them to die“, explains Professor Leif Eriksson of the University of Gothenburg. The research was conducted in collaboration with a research group from INSERM in Rennes, France. Using supercomputers and advanced simulations, the researchers have developed a version of the molecule that can cross the blood-brain barrier, which protects brain tissue. This is a critical step in the treatment of brain tumors, as it allows the molecule to reach the tumor directly.

An effective treatment even for other aggressive types of cancer, without side effects

This discovery has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of brain tumors, particularly glioblastoma. Currently, only a small 5% of patients survive five years after diagnosis and treatment. The new method has shown great promise in studies conducted so far. The researchers observed that the combined treatment with the new molecule and chemotherapy was able to completely kill the tumors and prevent relapses.

In the mice experiments, there was no cancer relapse after 200 days, unlike tumors treated with chemotherapy alone, which reappeared after 100 days. This finding could also extend to other types of aggressive cancers, such as cancro al pancreas and the triple negative breast cancer. Currently, the treatment of brain tumors involves surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, but not always all the tumor cells are eliminated, allowing the tumor to return and develop resistance to conventional treatments. The new method could offer an effective alternative to these approaches. Another advantage of this new treatment is theabsence of side effects significant.

Current treatments for brain tumors often cause serious side effects, but so far researchers have not found any side effects with this new substance. More studies and animal tests are needed to confirm the findings, but so far the substance appears to be non-toxic to healthy cells, even at high doses. Professor Leif Eriksson is optimistic and hopes that the drug can be introduced into clinical treatment within a relatively short time. This will largely depend on the availability of funding for further research phases.