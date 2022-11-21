Together with eggs, milk is the main possible cause of a food allergy in childhood. Officially, fewer than 2 out of 100 children suffer from it. Up to now, the solution proposed to eliminate this ailment has been to eliminate food and its derivatives from the diet together. But doing so has a non-negligible impact on children’s lives, and, therefore, the scientific community is at work, on the one hand, to optimize the diagnoses and, on the other, to test a hypothesis that in recent years has gone little by far. once again consolidating.