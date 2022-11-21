Home Health The revolution in the bottle, small doses of milk even if the baby is allergic
Health

The revolution in the bottle, small doses of milk even if the baby is allergic

by admin
The revolution in the bottle, small doses of milk even if the baby is allergic

Together with eggs, milk is the main possible cause of a food allergy in childhood. Officially, fewer than 2 out of 100 children suffer from it. Up to now, the solution proposed to eliminate this ailment has been to eliminate food and its derivatives from the diet together. But doing so has a non-negligible impact on children’s lives, and, therefore, the scientific community is at work, on the one hand, to optimize the diagnoses and, on the other, to test a hypothesis that in recent years has gone little by far. once again consolidating.

See also  "With infections on the rise, bubble system to be reviewed"

You may also like

Covid, Gimbe: ‘Hospitalizations (+9.8%) and intensive care (+21.7%)’...

This simple exercise can help you boost your...

Eating fast slows down metabolism: study

Rna vaccines, a powerful weapon not only against...

Mantua, ok on the underpass level between Itis...

World Cup. if the fan gets excited, the...

Here comes the super-resistant bacteria to antibiotics. It...

Monkeypox, the first identikit of the disease among...

Tropical destinations and typhoid fever, a foodborne infection

covid reinfections what do we know

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy