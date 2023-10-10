The Revolution of Artificial Intelligence in Heart Operations: From Doctor Google to Doctor AI

Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Heart Operations, According to Italian Interventional Cardiology Specialists

Milan, 9 October 2023 – The field of medicine has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to advance. From relying on internet searches to utilizing machine learning algorithms, doctors have now found a powerful tool in diagnosing and treating heart diseases.

During the 44th National Congress held in Milan, specialists from the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise) emphasized the significant impact of AI in their field. “We are in the midst of a revolution in interventional cardiology, and artificial intelligence is at the forefront,” stated Giovanni Esposito, President of Gise and Director of the Hemodynamic Cardiology department at the Federico II hospital in Naples. He added, “From acute myocardial infarction to the diagnosis and treatment of coronary atherosclerotic disease, AI has numerous applications which will only expand in the future.”

One striking example is the early diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction. Timely diagnosis is crucial for patient survival, and AI has proven to be instrumental in identifying electrocardiographic alterations that occur during an acute coronary syndrome. Through the use of deep learning models, AI systems have exhibited high accuracy in diagnosing heart attacks. This breakthrough opens the door for AI to support time-dependent networks and potentially save thousands of lives.

Furthermore, AI simplifies the diagnosis and treatment of atherosclerotic disease through machine learning. This technology allows for the reconstruction, interpretation, and analysis of angiographic and intravascular imaging images, providing cardiologists with detailed information on coronary lesions. Applications that combine angiographic and echocardiographic images in the machine learning model are already available, enabling interventional cardiologists to identify soft tissue-based structures. This not only improves anatomical orientation during procedures but also reduces surgery time, the use of contrast, and the overall duration of the procedure.

Apart from diagnosing and treating heart diseases, AI also aids in patient education. The development of chatbots and virtual assistants allows for personalized information on cardiovascular diseases, answering patients’ questions, and motivating them to adopt healthy lifestyles. This particularly addresses the gender gap in the cardiovascular field, as women tend to underestimate the presence of atherosclerotic disease, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

The advancements in AI in the field of cardiology are revolutionizing the way heart operations are conducted. As technology continues to progress, the potential for AI to improve patient outcomes and save lives is limitless. The future holds even more exciting possibilities for the intersection of AI and medicine.

