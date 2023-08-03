the revolutionary discovery in Palermo

It prevents inflammatory bowel disease and reverses colon cancer. These are the important results achieved by Technology Scientifican innovative Sicilian start-up active in the development of high bioavailability supplements, with two patents: Milk e Milk-L. They are part of the start-up Mariano Licciardifull professor of Applied Pharmaceutical Technology at the University of Palermo; Francis MontalbanoCEO of Technology Scientific; Mario Monteresponsible for administrative management.

After more than 5 years of study in the laboratories of Palermo, the green light was obtained from the Italian Patent and Trademark Office. “Milc, with a special formulation and transformed into micronized powder – explains Mariano Licciardi – is more than a supplement. It’s a real one active food, completely natural and without any chemical component, which is able to treat particular pathologies. Its formula manages to increase intestinal absorption and therefore increases the effectiveness of the pharmacologically active natural molecules, which otherwise would not be able to carry out the pharmacological action. In our studies, we have verified the prevention of inflammatory bowel diseases, but above all the prevention and regression of colon cancer”.

The system Milkacronym of “Micro Intelligent Lite Carrier“, is an innovative delivery system for supplements capable of combining pharmaceutical technology with genuine ingredients. “Many natural molecules have great therapeutic potential – explains Francesco Montalbano – but suffer from a problem of actual effectiveness. This is because the molecules are not absorbed well by the human body. Our technology protects the therapeutic potential of natural molecules, which are not degraded by the gastric juices of the stomach and which are actually then absorbed. This is achieved thanks to proteins of natural origin, such as alpha-lactoglobulin, a molecule from milk that increases the bioavailability of the molecules”.

Basically, Milc “vehicles” the natural principles, protects them from the attack of gastric acids and promotes their absorption in the intestinal membrane. And therefore the benefits for the patient increase. “These two patents are an important milestone for our start-up – adds Mario Monte – It took five years of studies, commitment and sacrifices. Milc, now, points to transform the therapeutic benefits of natural molecules from potential to real, increasing the health benefits for the community which increasingly resorts to the use of supplements to control and maintain its own well-being”. Milc, therefore, solves the problem of poor effectiveness of many of the supplements on the market, increasing the bioavailability of natural molecules, with clear beneficial repercussions on the quality of life of consumers and patients.