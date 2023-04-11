Don’t give up on right dose of daily movement in relation to age, this is the advice that comes from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS). Indeed, the key to making this good practice sustainable and continuous is to take advantage of the various moments of the day to do physical activityeven if you start from a sedentary condition.

Every season of life has its correct dose of movement, which brings important benefits. Per adolescents and children aged 5 to 17 are recommended at least 60 minutes a day moderate to vigorous activity, especially aerobics. For the adults ages 18 to 64 are advised to do 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week. In the end, for the elderly, from 65 years onwards, specific exercises to improve balance and prevent accidental falls must be added to the physical activity of adults. The ISS is engaged in monitoring the state of health of the population in the various age groups with the various surveillance systems and surveys that it coordinates and conducts. Among these, OKkio alla Salute provides data on children of primary schools, their nutritional styles, physical activity habits and school initiatives to promote movement and proper nutrition. Footsteps and Silver Footstepson the other hand, collect, respectively, information from the adult population (18-69 years) and the elderly resident in Italy, relating to lifestyles and behavioral risk factors associated with the onset of chronic diseases.