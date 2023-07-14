The right breakfast to stay fit and lose the sense of hunger

Breakfast is the main meal of the day because it allows you to better manage the sense of hunger for many hours.

Most people get it wrong daily meal plan. In fact, many have the habit of having breakfast in a few moments, considering themselves satisfied with just a coffee, a relatively average lunch and a decidedly abundant dinner.

For the pyramid of well being in reality this must be quite the opposite: abundant breakfast, an average light lunch and a very light and not late dinner.

Breakfast to stay fit without feeling hungry

Therefore, breakfast has a fundamental nutritional valueand because it must provide energy for the entire initial part of the day and is therefore of great value. When you drink only a coffee, you are practically starving your body and it is not healthy at all. With suitable products and a good balance of calories it is also possible to stay in shape without weighing yourself down it is also possible to manage hungerthe main problem for everyone.

Manage the sense of hunger with breakfast (tantasalute.it)

This type of diet should not be followed only in view of the swimsuit test but must become a sort of guideline for life. The important thing is to pay attention to food rations, to the choice of products and it is essential to sit down and have breakfast, even dedicating ten minutes of your time. This means waking up a little earlier and doing everything calmly.

The first idea of ​​a perfect breakfast is based on a cup of tea and a plain yogurt with fresh fruit: true panacea for health. In summer you can make tea the night before, put it in the fridge with a nice lemon and a few slices of fruit and drink it in the morning. It also helps intestinal motility and serves to purify. Alternatively there is the porridge, the quintessential English breakfast that will give you energy for the day. All you need to do is use yogurt, a little milk or a vegetable drink, fresh fruit and even a special sweetener such as honey.

I protein pancakes they are an excellent idea because they do not hurt and also allow you to have a good dose of energy. The important thing is the sauce, so for example yoghurt and fruit or a pureed fruit-based cream. Even the banana bread it is ideal for those who love sweets and want to start the day with a tasty product.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

