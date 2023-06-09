the right time and cutting method

Irises are popular with gardeners because they create an exotic atmosphere in the garden. Even after the plants have withered, the green leaves remain for a long time as a cute natural decoration in the garden. Iris plants are relatively easy to care for, but there are a few pointers to consider in order for the flowers to develop well. Annually you should prune the irises to ensure your plant stays healthy through the winter and ready for the next spring. Here you will get tips and instructions on why, when and how to do the pruning correctly and what you can do to combat and prevent diseases on the plants.

Why do you have to prune irises?

By pruning the iris, you protect the roots and the plant can draw new strength for growth. You can also keep iris plants in order this way. The most important reason, however, is to avoid diseases in winter. Irises are susceptible to various diseases such as late blight, leaf spot and soft rot. These diseases are dangerous because they can quickly kill a plant. Timely and proper pruning will prevent the spread of diseases.

When do you cut back irises?

You should prune the irises after flowering. The plants only flower once a season. If you’re pruning faded irises, keep them in order. Do not cut the iris leaves after flowering, but leave them until the first sign of frost. And if you want to divide irises, you should do so after flowering. During the summer, remove any yellowed or damaged leaves. You should also remove debris on the rhizomes and regularly pull back the mulch to ensure the rhizomes are not buried too deeply.

Should you prune irises in the fall? Yes! The main cut should be done exactly in the fall! Then cut off any remaining leaves and stems to just above the soil line. Do not prune them earlier as this will make the plants weaker next year. It is recommended to leave the foliage on the plant until mid-autumn to allow the iris to regain its energy for overwintering and flowering again next year.

However, you can always cut off diseased or damaged leaves at the base of the plant to prevent further disease transmission. Discard the cut parts of the plant in the trash or bury them. When the plants start to look shabby, you can cut back the leaves by half. Always cut at an angle. It is best to do this in the summer. Pruning each iris leaf back about half its length creates a fan of cut leaves and these half leaves remain on the plant until the fall frosts arrive and the iris plant is further pruned back to just above ground level.

How to cut irises correctly?

Here we explain how to cut irises correctly. When pruning irises, first remove the dead flower heads once they have faded and started to wilt. Cut off the entire flower stalk at the end of the flowering period – trim where it meets the rhizome with sharp pruning shears. Shorten the stem so that it only protrudes three centimeters from the ground. You should do this as soon as the flowers fade in late spring and early summer.

When you cut the iris plant, use sharp, clean pruning shears and avoid tearing when cutting, so you can have healthy plants next year. If possible, cut the stem diagonally. If you cut it flat, rain and irrigation water will collect on the cut surface, which can lead to crown rot. Dispose of all leaves on the compost and dispose of diseased leaves in the regular dustbin if necessary.

How do you fight and prevent plant diseases?

As you prune the irises, take the time to check the plants for health. Watch for iris borers, rot, or other signs of pests and diseases. You can fight pests and diseases if they are detected early! And unfortunately, iris plants are susceptible to various diseases. Bacterial leaf blight, botrytis, ink spot, soft rot and leaf spot are among the most common. These diseases cause brown spots or streaks on the leaves. As a result, the rhizomes can also rot and the whole plant eventually dies.

What should you do to save your iris plants? Cut back the affected areas regularly to prevent the disease from spreading. Avoid watering irises in the evening and use drip irrigation instead of a sprinkler when possible to keep the foliage dry. The drier the foliage stays, the better. The diseases are favored by wet weather or humid conditions. Therefore, good air circulation is key to prevent the diseases.

To keep your plants healthy, you can fertilize them with organic compost. In spring, spread a 5 cm layer of well-rotted old manure around the roots. The compost decomposes over the growing season and provides the iris plants with plenty of nutrients.