There is a tent eight-seater planted in the mud. Five lights can be seen between the trees in the park bonfire. Branches fall off, we warm up as if we were lost in the mountains, waiting to find a way out in the dark of night to cross the border. The lights of Porta Nuova can be glimpsed in the distance. The Duomo is a few kilometers away. The road that separates the border with Europe is less than ten meters long. Beyond the barriers, on the other side of the sidewalk, where the 120 who have won the most important race of their lives gather in the night. For some it is survival, freedom. For others, simply the future.

The office in the barracks There is no more explicit place to face the distance of politics, the squint of the immigration laws written at the table, the desperation of Europe’s hunger than these people, the real value, for those who will have to give an answer to the need for these migrants, of the word welcome. It’s night in via Cagnialmost the extreme periphery of Niguarda. The walls of the Annarumma barracks hide Eldorado from view. Inside there are the rooms that housed the Celere, today the Mobile Department, emergency readapted for the Immigration Office of the police station. It is not the good dress of the state that shows the welcoming and rich face of the West. It is something that resembles a field hospital, the docks of the Favarolo pier in Lampedusa, the refugee camps of Calais, but also to the outstretched arms of those who are the only hope for these migrants, of those who welcome without asking for names or documents, of those who, faced with rules that are good only for theory, instead face the practice of reality. I am linguistic and cultural mediators, but above all police officers.

Personnel that the questore Giuseppe Petronzi has posted here, to guarantee international refuge to those who are entitled to it, to the many ghosts of this city (and not only) who will still be given the hope of a new life. In this place, nothing is black or white. Ensuring the possibility for those who really have the right to asylum also means colliding, sometimes literally, with a mass of five hundred, seven hundred people trying in every way to cross the border of the barrier and join the 120 in line on the other side of the street. They are rough scenes, the agents with shields pushing the crowd over the fence, gyoung boys trying to dig their way at the cost of crushing children and their families against the barriers. The night in via Cagni is harsh, but it is the real face of a country that has never made peace with the word immigration, which has forgotten these scenes a hundred years ago on the American coasts and in the cities of Northern Europe, when in the queue there 'it was us.

In the mud The tent pitched in the gardens of via Cagni belongs to a Peruvian family: “We’ve been here for five days in the tent (tent, ndr), it is the fifth week that we try. Today we are ahead. If they open the other way, we won’t be able to get in. We have cold», says Gloria in Italy for less than a year. In front of her is her five-year-old granddaughter, wrapped up in a pink windbreaker: “They’ll let us through, won’t they? La niña can’t stay here any longer…” In the spontaneous queue created by the South Americans there are those who come from Colombia, Honduras, Venezuela, Bolivia: «Why don’t they let us pass? Why isn’t anything organised?’

It's not midnight yet. Some have been here for days. Someone has garden chairs, others bags with food and blankets. Only those who work during the day leave the line. Some people come here for a friend who works as a dishwasher in a restaurant. He wanders around as if afraid: "How am I going to keep his place if there are no queues, there are no numbers?". The police headquarters have tried various avenues in recent months, but there were those who speculated on the "queue" system by reserving seats and selling them to migrants. So the gates open like in a lottery. Also the operators of the Naga and of the community of Sant'Egidio who are here trying to give a minimum of assistance and self-organization to the migrants don't know what will happen: «And tonight they are few, only five hundred. Sometimes double that."

The assault on the queue It is the North Africans who blow up the queues. Some queue up, some talk around the fire. Assalamu Alaikum, peace be with you. Many don’t even speak English. They wave the photocopy of their passport, their eyes point to the barracks: «Help me». The group rushes together when the police open the first gate. It’s a dramatic fight towards a gaping hole between the armored vehicles in the intermediate area between those outside and the queue for the next morning. Shoving, police shields to repel the crowd, shouts, and then new attempts to break through. The horde blows any queue. Last week among the “lucky ones” who managed to get through was a young North African with an arrest warrant to carry out for sentences: no asylum, but San Vittore.

Plainclothes policemen search the crowd for families and children who have priority. An agent’s hands reach out, it opens a breach between those trying to break through: “The child, the child.” The father, an Egyptian, holds his son high above his heads. He is 5 years old. He seems to float in the midst of 70 people banging on police shields. Behind the first line there is Muhammad. White anorak, she lies down under a tree: “I’ve been trying for five months.” Where do you live? “Station”.

The road that brought the migrants here is littered with cheaters, scammers, characters who move in the undergrowth of foreign communities getting paid for anything. Like the declaration of hospitality which is worth between 200 and 400 euros. A migrant in charge of another police headquarters cannot present the request in Milan. The trick is to declare yourself "residing" here and have a document to prove it. Not all of them come from territories of war or where religious or political persecutions are in progress. Some say they are gay because the list of countries where gays are discriminated against is extensive. Not everyone really is. For some it is the only possibility of accessing asylum.

Fight against barriers Chaos also comes from the other side of the square, from the South Americans. He pushes. About thirty go by, then there police are looking for Kurds, Pakistanis and Ukrainians. They are few, but they take precedence. Those who are against the barriers are crushed, they scream. From behind come deadly blows. A family leaps out of the queue: their 13-year-old daughter is crying her eyes out. She was crushed and pushed away by the officers. She’s terrified. Here too she comes to blows with the police. Noel cordon remains almost missing Patricio, 8 years old, Peruvian. The father finds him, but he has lost the opportunity to enter. It’s on a folding stool: «We live in Legnano, I go to school. The train leaves at half past 5, what do we do?».