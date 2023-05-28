The right to mental health, for everyone

Robert Mezzina

The current logic of mental health – based on the individual response, mostly episodic, declined in the private sector, entrusted to market dynamics and the spending power of individuals – configures a serious, unacceptable health inequality.

It has recently been introduced Consensus Conference on Psychological Therapies for Anxiety and Depression of the Higher Institute of Health (1), promoted by the Department of General Psychology of the University of Padua. Citing this work as a starting point seems to me important for the effort it required and for the attempt to go beyond a generic promotion of psychological therapies and the work of psychologists with the so-called ‘common mental disorders’ (WHO). It is true that these conditions emerged forcefully during Covid, when they were seen in narrow private spaces and in the contraction of public space, and sometimes finally communicated. But they exploded above all later, in relation to the emergence of effects above all of a relational and social nature on longer-term mental health, which impacted above all the most vulnerable population groups. Among these, exemplarily, young people, especially in the school and university bracket, whose evolutionary condition must be accepted and understood, but not immediately subjected to coding and responses in the field ‘psi’.

This brings us back to the analysis efforts, including political ones, that the pandemic has entailed in relation to the care and treatment gaps existing in Italy in the whole area of ​​health and medicine, and which culminated in two events, in 2021 (the National Ministerial Conference on Mental Health) and in 2022 (the Global Summit on Mental Health hosted in Rome also by the Ministry of Health). The WHO itself has finally, on the basis of art. 25 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, affirmed without delay, in the World Report on Mental Health (2), that it is necessary to guarantee a right to mental health for all, universally, at least as an aspiration and as an ideal goal. This does not evade the fact that human discomfort and suffering, pain itself as subjectively perceived, are experiences that cannot be eliminated and are linked to the experience of the individual, but underlines that societies and states should offer responses aimed at alleviating the impact on their citizens and to guarantee treatment where necessary and useful.

In Italy, however, the partial customs clearance of mental health from the old psychiatry understood as medicine for mental illnesses, which was staged in asylums, has in no way led to guaranteeing answers, unlike other states where welfare covers needs in a more universal way. This has already been happening for some time within systems based on general taxation or even on insurance models with a strong public component: see Holland, and more generally the countries of Northern Europewhich count a treated prevalence at least double that of Italy, and more recently, the Great Britainwhose program Improving Access to Psychological TherapiesIAPT (widely cited in the Consensus Conference) is seen as a possible model. Although born in the context of the crisis and the de-funding of the National Health Service, it offers access to ‘low intensity’ treatments provided by ‘counselors’, operating in addition to what is provided in primary care, by GPs and nurses of community, but in a graduated access system quite different from ours (stepped care).

It would be desirable that a real response from the National Health Service was guaranteed in Italy too (even within the limits of the ticket system for specialist services) to all conditions of psychopathological discomfort and suffering. Instead, they remain unheard of, or sometimes receive pharmacological prescriptions from general practitioners, or are dispersed in the streams of private ‘cure’ circuits, where the user is confronted with the single specialist, be it a psychologist (interviews) or psychiatrist (drugs and some interviews) and even a neurologist (drugs only): they all require a payment ‘out-of-pocket‘, direct and out of pocket. The famous ‘psychologist bonus’ had at least the effect of bringing out and increasing the accessibility of psychological approaches, but with shortness of breath and no guarantees for the future, and in the end it did nothing other than confirm that the individual, specialized response to discomfort is the only possible way. It is not useless to reiterate that it is instead appropriate to insert both the question and the answers offered, i.e. the interventions and treatments – also, and perhaps in particular, those of a psychological and psychotherapeutic nature – in a complex system of services.

The discomfort, which arises and develops in relation to life cycles and events, to existential conditions shaped by people’s social experience and by factors that are precisely of a social nature, must not only find specular responses to the symptom, that sometimes just looms. But it still needs attention. We also know how much a transformative response to the quality of life impedes progress towards effective and increasingly overt conditions of disturbance, or encysted in its separations and solitudes. The articulated system to which we refer must therefore also include health promotion and prevention. It is not useless here to recall that mental health is only marginally recognized and called to contribute in these areas, substantially in the driving force of general health (see the Regional Prevention Plans), or of human development, in contexts of growth such as schools. Nor is there still serious talk of mental health in the workplace, despite Italy being a pioneer in the work of psychologists in the factory (Olivetti) (3). Specialism therefore arises as an answer, paradoxically archaic and private, precisely where the common interest in the recovery of suffering subjects should not be overlooked, who can easily be marginalized and excluded, both from educational and productive circuits, causing damage to the whose dimension, not only individual but collective, is hard to grasp and understand.

The current logic of an individual response, often sporadic, declined in the private sphere, which remains entrusted to the dynamics of the health market and to the spending availability of individuals, configures a serious health inequality. To get out of these bottlenecks it is necessary to facilitate access and recognition of the CDs ‘common mental disorders’ at the primary care level, as well as the activation of various ‘sensors’ at the community level, through campaigns that promote basic health education on what mental health is. Paradoxically, even before countering the old logic of reproducing prejudices and stigma on madness and mental illness, which the season of law 180 hasn’t knocked down anyway. Capacities also need to be improved screening and first response (we have experimented in the FVG region the training of General Practitioners (GPs) according to the WHO program for treatment in non-specialist contexts, the so-called Mental Health Gap Programme, but only as an episodic event in the context of an action research ), avoiding the abuse of pharmacological therapies which is the norm in these settings. Instead, the program proposes to look at the subject in his life conditions and the problems he faces, and to insert him within the informal and formal support networks that can be activated around him. It is not just a question of reducing the misuse and often the abuse of psychotropic drugs (anxiolytics in the past, antidepressants today), but of avoiding the one-way medicalization of the disorder, which reduces the human experience of the unease.

GPs must enter the mental health system, therefore be supported by multidisciplinary teams and also, as lower-income countries such as India teach us, by non-specialist caregivers, volunteers or ‘peer facilitators’. But even here, in Italy, the massive voluntary network, an outpost of proximity for precious actions of interception of groups of need and social hardship involving important subjective and individual implications (starting from migrants, but also from the homeless) is struggling to organize and integrate . It often remains a prisoner of niches, separations and small positions acquired by the various organizations, in a division of areas that often does not go beyond the charitable offer. Moreover, by not connecting to the public system, which is inherently deficient and deaf to this question, it prevents the taking charge of the subjects who pass through it in their individual social complexity. All these areas, reception and offer of care, should be rethought in building a global health system, to build a finally comprehensive response, where the various components can contribute to a new community welfare for collective health and well-being, and where the services of local medicine (whether districts or houses of the community) finally appear as primary institutional actors, together with the participatory and associative requests of citizens for the ‘common good’ and ‘the city that cures’.

This must then be translated into concrete programming, training and health policy choices (see PNRR and beyond) at a national level, which include the different responses in a new organization of community and territorial health.

Roberto Mezzina, Presidente International Mental Health Collaborating Network

