The Rise of Health and Wellness Tourism: Colombia as an Emerging Destination

Health and wellness tourism on the rise in Colombia

Health and wellness tourism has become a global trend, driven by factors such as demographic aging, globalization, and an increased focus on healthcare. The Global Wellness Institute estimates that the wellness market is worth trillions of dollars, with global spending exceeding $4 trillion annually since 2017. The growth rate of this segment has consistently outpaced global GDP growth, with positive gains even during economic downturns, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of mental and physical health, leading more people to seek out destinations that offer integrated health and wellness services. This trend has also started to gain attention in Colombia, a country known for its lush biodiversity and rich cultural heritage.

Colombia has seen the development of thermal destinations such as Santa Rosa de Cabal in Risaralda, Hotel Termales del Ruiz in Caldas, as well as the developments of Paipa and Cuítiva in Boyacá. Additionally, cities such as Medellín and Cali are offering medical and beauty procedures, positioning Colombia as an emerging destination in wellness tourism.

ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting non-traditional exports, international tourism, and foreign investment in Colombia, emphasizes the need for the country to continue improving its infrastructure, quality of service, and bilingualism to compete internationally. It is crucial for Colombia to promote sustainable tourism that benefits local communities and preserves its natural and cultural wealth.

With the growing trend of health and wellness tourism, Colombia is poised to take advantage of its unique offerings and emerge as a key player in the global market.

Source: Express. Drafting. J.R.

