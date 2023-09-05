The Rise of Men in Aesthetic Medicine: Changing Trends and Demographics

Men’s Demand for Aesthetic Medicine Treatments on the Rise, According to SEME

On World Aesthetic Medicine Day, experts are highlighting the increasing trend of men taking care of their image with aesthetic treatments. No longer considered exclusive to women, self-care is now being embraced by men who want to enhance their appearance and look more attractive. In fact, men now represent 28.2% of aesthetic interventions in Spain, a 6% increase from the previous year. Laser techniques and non-invasive treatments for rejuvenation, wrinkle removal, and dark circle elimination are among the most popular choices for men.

The Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) reports a significant drop in the average age of initiation for these treatments. A decade ago, the average age was 35 years, but in 2022, it has decreased to just 20 years. This shift is attributed to the influence of social media and mobile applications, which offer filters to enhance and hide imperfections.

Dr. Cristina Chacon, an expert in Aesthetic Medicine, emphasizes the rising demand for male aesthetic treatments, especially among men aged 40 to 55. However, many men now start even earlier, seeking treatments for issues like acne or hair transplants. Their goals include eliminating expression wrinkles, crow’s feet, achieving smoother and rejuvenated skin, and a more rested look.

Popular treatments among men include hyaluronic acid injections for bags and dark circles under the eyes, as well as butolinum toxin for wrinkle removal. After the age of 40, men often experience flaccidity in areas such as the double chin, jawline, and nasolabial folds due to decreased collagen and elastin fibers with age.

Men have certain biological advantages over women when it comes to aging, including thicker skin (up to 25% thicker) and a greater amount of collagen, which helps maintain elasticity. However, their wrinkles tend to be deeper. Hair loss is another significant concern among men, and non-surgical hair treatments like platelet-rich plasma are in high demand.

While the safety and naturalness of results rely on the quality and proper use of hyaluronic acid, experts caution against believing that summer is not a suitable season for aesthetic treatments. Certain treatments can actually hydrate, regenerate, and provide luminosity to the face during the summer months. Botulinum toxin treatments, for instance, relax facial muscles and help prevent and treat wrinkles while enhancing skin radiance.

In 2021, a total of 871,525 aesthetic treatments were performed in Spain, with 72% focused on facial care and improvement. The sector has seen significant growth, with over 6,305 authorized health centers in the country. Facial treatments account for 69% of the turnover, and the sector is expected to experience a 26% growth rate.

The demand for non-invasive facial treatments using laser technology has been on the rise, surpassing those requiring surgical procedures. Laser techniques offer effective results without the need for surgery and can address various imperfections, including skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, and dark circle elimination. As the aesthetic medicine industry continues to evolve, more men are expected to seek these treatments to enhance their appearance and boost their self-confidence.

