The Rise of Self-Harm Among Adolescents: Understanding the Phenomenon and Seeking Support

Self-harm on the Rise Among Adolescents, Especially During the Pandemic

Self-harm is a prevalent practice among adolescents, with the numbers only increasing in recent years. According to a 2019 analysis, approximately 18.4% of boys in Europe engage in self-harm behaviors. However, these figures were collected before the pandemic, and experts believe that the phenomenon has significantly worsened since then.

Self-injurious behavior involves intentionally causing physical harm to oneself, often through cutting, as a way to relieve emotional pain. Giancarlo Cerveri, the director of Psychiatry at ASST of Lodi, explains that self-harm is particularly prominent among adolescents due to the significant changes and challenges they face during this period. The body becomes central to these changes, and many critical issues fall upon it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem, with the percentage of young people experiencing psychiatric illnesses doubling post-pandemic. Before COVID-19, approximately 13% of adolescents, especially girls, experienced at least one depressive episode during their adolescence. However, this number has significantly increased to 25% during the pandemic.

Anxiety and depression often drive anxious or depressed teenagers to engage in self-harm as a way to alleviate mental pain. Cerveri explains that adolescence is a period characterized by impulsivity, as the areas of control for impulsivity are not fully developed. When faced with frustration or anger, adolescents may turn to self-inflicted aggression to release their emotions. This behavior provides temporary relief from anxiety and functions as a form of emotional regulation. In recent years, the body has also become a means of communication for adolescents, with tattoos and piercings becoming popular. Loneliness also contributes to self-harm, as teenagers may be continuously connected but feel isolated. Cutting themselves becomes an attempt to experience pain in a solitary way.

Certain groups of young people are more at risk of self-harm than others. It is more prevalent among females and those who are shy, lonely, or victims of bullying. Uncertainty surrounding gender identity and sexual orientation can also trigger pain and anxiety, leading to self-harm.

There are two distinct behaviors regarding how teenagers approach self-harm. The first involves feelings of shame, and individuals hide their cuts on covered parts of their bodies. In contrast, some individuals feel the need to showcase their pain, even when suffering.

While self-harm typically does not lead to suicide attempts, in some cases, the situation may worsen, resulting in severe depressive episodes. It is important for parents to be vigilant about “suspicious” scars and not dismiss or belittle their child’s explanations. The summer season may reveal these signs on bare skin, or a reluctance to undress can indicate self-harm.

If parents suspect their child is engaging in self-harm, it is crucial to offer support and encourage them to seek professional help from psychologists or psychiatrists. It is important to listen to the child’s experiences and avoid trivializing their pain.

As for prevention, discussing the subject of self-harm with teenagers and providing them with information can be beneficial. While there may be concerns that this topic could be viewed as fascinating, open and honest communication allows adolescents to understand the reality of self-harm and seek alternative paths for coping.

Outside of the family, seeking help from psychologists or psychiatrists with specific expertise in self-harm is recommended. Privacy at school should be maintained, as feelings of shame might deter students from seeking help. Experts can guide families and young people through the communication steps necessary to address the issue effectively.