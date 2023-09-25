The Rise of the Omicron, Eris Subvariant: What We Know So Far

New Covid-19 Variant Eris Responsible for 35% of Current Infections

In recent days, Covid-19 has once again become a topic of concern as a new variant, Eris, has been identified. According to Gisaid, an international reference database for monitoring Covid-19, 35% of people currently infected with the virus have the Eris subvariant of the Omicron variant.

Eris, named after a Greek deity, is also known as EG.5.1 and was initially found in India. This variant is more transmissible than previous variants, raising concerns about its potential spread. Symptoms associated with Eris are similar to those seen in previous variants, including fever, rhinitis, sore throat, headache, dry cough, and severe tiredness.

Although the exact origin of Eris is yet to be determined, Antoine Flahault, an epidemiologist and director of the Institute of Global Health at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva, explains that attributing it solely to India is challenging due to the country’s large population and advanced sequencing tools.

While the severity of the Eris variant is not yet fully understood, it is important to note that there is currently no evidence of its potential to cause long-Covid. However, Flahault warns that an increase in cases is highly likely with the emergence of new variants.

Flahault explains, “New variants are expected to emerge from time to time, and they tend to be more transmissible than previous ones. This can lead to an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and possibly more long-term Covid complications among vulnerable populations.”

As with previous variants, it remains crucial to follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, and getting vaccinated. Monitoring the development and spread of new variants will continue to be a priority for health authorities worldwide in their efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.