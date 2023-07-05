The Rise of the Smartphone: The Dopamine Generation and Its Consequences

Title: The Rise of Dopamine Addiction in the Smartphone Era

Subtitle: Expert Warns of Detrimental Effects and Recommends a Dopamine Fasting Plan

The number and potency of pleasurable stimuli have undergone a remarkable surge over the past 25 years, with one particular item standing out as the most powerful and toxic “drug” of all – the smartphone. Anna Lembke, a renowned psychiatrist and addiction specialist at Stanford University, highlights the smartphone as the instrument through which the great “dopamina digital” enters our lives non-stop, leading to increasing addiction rates.

In her book ‘Dopamine Generation,’ Lembke discusses the various forms of digital dopamine addiction, which include immediate gratification through food delivery, online shopping, social media, pornography, and sexting. While the instant access to pleasure may seem idyllic, Lembke predicts that the consequences are atrocious, drawing attention to the amplification of addiction rates of alcohol, opiates, illicit drugs, and opioids such as fentanyl in the United States.

A key contributing factor to addiction is easy access to the substance, and the mobile phone, as Lembke points out, has become the dopamine vending machine of this generation. With the pervasiveness of mobile internet, it becomes increasingly rare to find someone who uses their phone solely for calls without access to the internet.

Lembke also explores the societal inclination to avoid suffering, starting with kindergartens where merit-based rewards have been replaced by rotating systems, and bullying is vehemently avoided. This permissive education extends to homes, where parents often defer saying “no” to their children to protect them from potential trauma. However, this overprotection instills a debilitating fear of adversity, leading individuals to seek solace in dopamine-boosting activities such as consuming pills, binge-watching Netflix, engaging in reading marathons, or constant eating. Paradoxically, these attempts to shield ourselves from pain only exacerbate it, creating a state of dopamine deficiency.

To counterbalance the dopamine overload, Lembke suggests a dopamine fasting plan. She highlights neuroscientific research showing that intermittent exposure to pain increases dopamine levels more effectively and provides longer-lasting pleasure compared to rapid stimuli. Although seeking pain goes against our instinctual reflex, it is necessary in a pleasure-saturated society where the natural balance has been lost.

Lembke recommends reducing or eliminating immediate pleasures that may not benefit one in the long run and proposes a four-week withdrawal plan coupled with relaxation techniques, exercise, and fostering social relationships. The goal is to regain the contentment and happiness experienced in an era where people had access to fewer immediate pleasures.

In conclusion, the prevalence of smartphones and the consequent surge of dopamine addiction have reshaped our lives and compromised our well-being. By recognizing and addressing the insidious allure of immediate pleasures, we can break free from the clutches of addiction and rediscover a more rewarding and contented existence.

