The Rising Cases of Enterovirus Infections in Newborns Across Europe: WHO Warning

Title: Enterovirus Infections in Newborns Spread Across Europe: WHO Issues Warning

Introduction:

An alarming increase in enterovirus infections in newborns, specifically the E-11 virus, has been reported in several European countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning, urging nations to closely monitor the situation. Italy, among other countries, has also witnessed a rise in enterovirus infections among newborns. While there is no immediate threat to public health, the WHO advises implementing control and prevention measures.

Italy’s Reported Cases:

As of June 26, 2023, Italy has recorded seven cases of enterovirus infections in newborns, which occurred between April and June. Of the affected babies, only one remains hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), compared to the initial count of three hospitalized infants. One newborn has already been discharged, while the second has shown significant improvement in their clinical condition. Two cases did not exhibit severe symptoms despite being infected with the neonatal enterovirus.

European Cases:

Apart from Italy, several other European countries have reported cases of neonatal enterovirus infections. France witnessed an increase in sepsis cases caused by enterovirus, which resulted in seven deaths among nine reported cases between July and April. Croatia confirmed one case, while Spain and Sweden experienced two and five cases, respectively. The United Kingdom reported two cases in March 2023.

Understanding Enteroviruses and Infection Transmission:

Enteroviruses are common viruses found worldwide, typically causing mild symptoms or no illness at all. However, children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe complications. The virus spreads through contact with contaminated surfaces, ingestion of contaminated food or drinks, inhalation of contaminated particles, or exposure to contaminated blood, feces, or maternal secretions.

Treatment and Prevention:

There are currently no specific antiviral therapies for enterovirus infections. Management primarily focuses on prevention, disease treatment, and early identification and intervention for any infections. The WHO emphasizes the importance of prompt diagnoses and training for healthcare professionals in handling samples effectively.

Symptoms and Risks:

Enterovirus infections, including the E-11 strain, do not present specific symptoms, as the severity varies among individuals. Mild symptoms may be hard to recognize, while more severe illnesses can include skin rashes, gastroenteritis, feverish illnesses, meningitis, encephalitis, acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), myocarditis, and pericarditis. Newborns and children are particularly susceptible to serious complications such as acute hepatitis. While most cases are asymptomatic or present with respiratory tract infections, the recent increase in severe cases warrants early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Conclusion:

The spread of enterovirus infections among newborns across Europe has prompted concern from the WHO. While Italy has reported cases, no immediate public health risk has been identified. Nevertheless, monitoring, control, and prevention measures are crucial. Prompt diagnoses and adequate training for healthcare professionals are essential in managing the situation effectively and minimizing the impact of serious complications.

