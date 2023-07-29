The Rising Threat of Alpha-Gal Syndrome: Tick-Borne Red Meat Allergy on the Rise in the US

Title: Tick-Borne Allergy to Red Meat on the Rise in the US, CDC Reports

Subtitle: Alpha-gal syndrome poses a significant public health concern with potential lifelong consequences

[City], [Date] – Cases of an allergic condition known as alpha-gal syndrome, also referred to as a red meat allergy, have been steadily increasing in the United States due to the saliva of a specific tick, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since 2010, there have been over 110,000 reported cases of alpha-gal syndrome, with the actual number potentially much higher, suggests a second report. The CDC estimates that about 450,000 people in the country could be affected by this allergic reaction to a sugar called alpha-gal found in the meat of mammals.

Lead author Dr. Ann Carpenter, an epidemiologist, emphasizes that alpha-gal syndrome is a growing public health problem with serious long-term consequences for some patients. The condition can manifest when individuals consume meat from mammals such as pork and lamb, as well as any product derived from mammals, including milk.

The red meat allergy has been linked to bites from a tick variant called the lone star or Lone Star tick. Symptoms typically occur 2 to 6 hours after consuming or being exposed to foods containing alpha-gal.

Symptoms of alpha-gal syndrome, as stated by the CDC, encompass itching, hives, or rash; nausea or vomiting; heartburn or indigestion; diarrhea; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; drop in blood pressure; swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eyelids; dizziness or fainting; and severe stomach pain.

Health experts are concerned that many healthcare professionals in the US are unfamiliar with this emerging and potentially life-threatening allergic condition, making diagnosis challenging. Alpha-gal syndrome requires evaluation by an allergist or physician and encompasses a list of compatible symptoms and diagnostic blood tests.

To prevent tick bites, the CDC advises the following precautions when spending time outdoors:

– Avoid grassy, brushy, and wooded areas where ticks are commonly found

– Stay in the center of hiking trails

– Treat clothing and gear with permethrin or purchase pre-treated items

– Use EPA-registered insect repellents

With an increasing number of cases and the potential for severe health outcomes, raising awareness among both the public and medical professionals is crucial. Identifying and diagnosing alpha-gal syndrome promptly can help individuals affected by the red meat allergy manage their condition effectively.

