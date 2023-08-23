the risk changes according to gender and where fat accumulates (especially the waist) – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella

The results of a vast British survey highlight differences between males and females and between the different types of tumors that can develop when you are obese

That excess kilos, and in particular obesity, increase the chances of getting cancer is now widely documented. Most research, however, does not differentiate the danger based on gender, while a British study recently published in the journal Cancer Cell

opens a new window on this front, documenting that both the accumulation of fat in general and the distribution of fat in different areas of the body lead to different cancer risks (eg colorectal, esophagus and liver) in males and females. Overweight and obesity are of great concern to experts: excess kilos are a problem that affects 30% of the population and which causes as many as 4 million deaths every year, 40% of which in people who were only overweight and not obese.

Various types of cancer linked to being overweight

According to the most recent estimates, overweight and obesity are responsible in Italy for about 3% of all tumors in men and 7% of those in women – recalls Rossana Berardi, professor of medical oncology at the Polytechnic University of the Marches and director of the Ospedali Riuniti cancer clinic of Ancona —: obesity and overweight are in fact among the known risk factors for endometrial, colorectal, oesophageal, kidney, pancreas and breast cancers, especially among postmenopausal women. In addition to diabetes and cardiovascular disease, i.e. practically all the diseases that cause the largest number of deaths each year. The World Health Organization has been sounding the alarm for some time: the waistline of the western population (Italy included) grows, unfortunately often starting from childhood, and this has enormous consequences for health. Generally, to simplify, we speak of obesity, but the real culprit is the metabolic syndrome (characterized by abdominal obesity, altered blood sugar levels, hypertension and hyperlipidemia), which occurs in all stages of the tumour, from formation to progression, from resistance to therapies until the onset of recurrences specifies the expert.

Differences between males and females

Another important aspect, when it comes to obesity-overweight and cancer, is the distribution of fat. Several recent studies have indicated that it is not only the needle that rises that is particularly dangerous, but also the enlargement of the waist and the age during which one gained weight. The fat that accumulates on the abdomen is more harmful than the subcutaneous fat and it is known that men and women tend to gain weight in different areas of the body. The British researchers have thus paid particular attention to the distribution of adipose areas in analyzing data relating to over 500,000 people, aged between 37 and 73, enrolled between 2006 and 2010 in the UK Biobank register and followed up in average for 13 and a half years. It emerged that for practically all tumors (except those of the brain, testicles and cervix) the accumulation of fat plays a more or less relevant role in the onset of the neoplasm.

Pre and post menopause

In females the link between excess kilos and cancer emerges above all for adenocarcinoma of the gallbladder, endometrium and esophagus; in males for breast, liver and kidney. Regarding the different distribution, then, the study notes that a concentration of abdominal fat associated with a greater risk of squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus only in women, while body fat in general increases the probability of hepatocellular carcinoma only in men. Finally, the authors of the research themselves declared themselves amazed at the differences found within the same female sex between pre and post menopause, probably due to the differences in the production of estrogen, concludes Berardi, who is a member of the national board of the Italian Oncology Association medicine (Aiom).

