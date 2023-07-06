The Risk of a Humanitarian Catastrophe: Urgent Action Needed in Northwest Nigeria

The risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in northwest Nigeria is reaching critical levels, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). Despite the worsening crisis, the region lacks the attention and support necessary to implement a life-saving response. MSF is calling on all associations working in the country to step up their humanitarian response.

Food distribution and the improvement of food safety are crucial preventive measures in addressing the crisis. Early detection and timely treatment of malnutrition cases are also essential. MSF urges the Nigerian government and local health authorities to take immediate action to avoid a catastrophic loss of life in the coming months.

The lean season, which typically runs from May to August in Nigeria, has already begun, leading to food shortages and a surge in malnutrition cases. The situation is particularly dire for children, as cases of malnutrition among them increase exponentially during this time of year. Htet Aung Kyi, MSF medical coordinator, highlights the urgent need for intervention.

The Nigerian crisis has been exacerbated by rising levels of violence in recent years. Armed groups regularly carry out attacks and looting, forcing many people to flee their homes. Those who remain often face difficulties accessing essential services, including medical care. Traveling on unsafe roads poses significant risks, making it challenging for people to reach health centers and hospitals.

Children in Nigeria are especially vulnerable, with many suffering from malnutrition and lack of access to sufficient food. Discharged from hospitals, they often return because their families struggle to provide enough food to keep them healthy. The poverty rate in northwestern Nigeria is estimated to be at a staggering 78%, according to the Nigerian Statistics Office. Limited international aid reaching the region further exacerbates the situation.

Immediate and coordinated efforts are needed to address the humanitarian crisis in northwest Nigeria. MSF is urging all stakeholders to prioritize the well-being of the affected population and provide the necessary support and assistance. Failure to act now could lead to a catastrophic loss of life in the region.

