Another important food recall: immediately the notice appeared on the website of the Ministry of Health, here is the reason

Health is an important aspect regarding our daily life: so what we eat every day is also essential. Another food recall with products to be delivered immediately.

We often encounter food recalls with operators who quickly inform customers when they find non-conformities: so the product must be withdrawn immediately from the market, thus seeking the recall once sold. The consumer is at risk and so on the website of the Ministry of Health Numerous notices come out every day for you to consult quickly. The publication on the site is the responsibility of the Region responsible for the territory, which receives it directly from the FBO, after the notification of the ASl.

Fundamental warnings to avoid having to deal with dynamics that are dangerous for the health of citizens. Food business operators are obliged to notify everything that happens quickly to avoid possible problems for consumers. In this way, by always being informed, you can continue to eat healthy food. Once the problem has been discovered, the product must be returned immediately to the counter where it was bought, marking it immediately without thinking twice.

Food recall, the product to be returned immediately

The consumer himself will have to inquire, from time to time, on the basis of what he buys to become aware of possible food recalls. The latest dates back to today, Tuesday 26 July, with the sales product called “HULALA PRISTINE WHIPPING PLATINUM 1000 ml“Of the company” IFFCO ITALIA SRL “. The headquarters of the plant is in Contrada Casale Industrial area – Marcianise, Caserta: the reason for this recall is due to the traces of peanut not declared on the label and so the consumer will have to return the product to the point of sale.

Often citizens do not get information by consulting the portal of the Ministry of Health which constantly updates for what happens during the day. So people will always have to keep an eye on the products they buy and consume. Sometimes unpleasant episodes can happen going against the same health without knowing it. In this way it is possible to avoid problems that can cause damage to our body for having ingested something that we should not have. The portal of the Ministry of Health should always be kept under control, which could come to our aid by making us reflect on the various products not to eat.