Constant monitoring of wastewater can reveal early signs of the spread of viruses within a community. This is the result of the first large-scale wastewater-based epidemiology study in the UK.

23 MAR – Routine wastewater monitoring is a tool to gather early signs of any future influenza or norovirus outbreaks. This is what emerges from the first large-scale wastewater-based epidemiology study in the UK, coordinated by the University of Bath, UK, and published by the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

The study saw scientists from the University of Bath, the University of Bangor (Wales) and the UK Heath Security Agency collect wastewater samples from ten cities, totaling around seven million inhabitants, with the aim of evaluate chemical and biological markers of health, such as levels of pesticides, drugs, and disease-causing viruses. Samples were collected at each site at hourly intervals over a 24-hour period, pooled and analyzed by mass spectrometry. The analyzes also made it possible to understand whether the active pharmaceutical ingredients were metabolised by man or if they had been directly thrown into the wastewater; the same happened for pesticides.

The team managed to detect localized outbreaks of norovirus, Covid-19 and influenza. Therefore, through the analysis of wastewater on a large scale, possible outbreaks at the community level can be detected in advance.

Source: Journal of Hazardous Materials 2023

March 23, 2023

