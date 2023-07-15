The Risks and Benefits of Using a Fan During Extreme Heat: How to Stay Cool Without Harming Your Health

“Fan Usage in Extreme Heat: Experts Warn of Contraindications and Uselessness”

As summer temperatures soar, many people turn to their trusty fans for relief from the stifling heat. While fans may provide a pleasant breeze and make indoor environments more bearable, experts caution that their use can have serious contraindications, especially in extreme heat.

The Ministry of Health advises that once the temperature inside a house reaches 32°C, the use of fans is not recommended. This is because the mechanical action of the blades can stimulate sweating and increase the risk of dehydration, particularly if the person does not consume enough fluids. To mitigate this risk, the fan should never be aimed directly at individuals, but used to circulate the air in the environment.

It’s important to note that fans do not lower the temperature of a room like air conditioners do. Instead, they accelerate the circulation of air already present. Therefore, a fan can be useful for bringing in fresh air from outside if the temperature is cooler, or for improving circulation between cooler and warmer rooms. However, if the temperature is above 32°C inside and higher outside, experts suggest refraining from using the fan altogether.

The Ministry of Health also highlights that elderly individuals and those with certain medical conditions are more susceptible to dehydration and should be cautious with fan usage. It is always advisable to consult a doctor, especially for individuals with epilepsy, heart, kidney, or liver disease.

Sleeping with a fan on may not pose serious risks, but it can lead to some irritating symptoms. Continuous airflow can dry out the upper respiratory tract, potentially causing congestion, sore throat, or snoring. Fans can also circulate dust and other allergens, leading to irritation in sensitive or allergic individuals. Additionally, the circulation of air from fans may cause muscle stiffness and discomfort upon waking up.

To use fans correctly, the Ministry of Health recommends keeping temperatures inside homes below 32°C and avoiding direct airflow towards people, especially those confined to bed. Fans should be set to circulate air throughout the room, and when possible, they can be used to move air from cooler to warmer rooms.

In conclusion, while fans can provide temporary relief from the summer heat, it is important to be aware of their limitations and potential health risks. Staying hydrated and using fans correctly can help mitigate these risks and create a more comfortable indoor environment during extreme heat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

