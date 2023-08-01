Home » The Risks of a Strict Raw Vegan Diet: The Tragic Story of Influencer Zhanna Samsonova
Health

The Risks of a Strict Raw Vegan Diet: The Tragic Story of Influencer Zhanna Samsonova

by admin
The Risks of a Strict Raw Vegan Diet: The Tragic Story of Influencer Zhanna Samsonova

Kazan, Russia – A well-known vegan influencer, Zhanna Samsonova, who had gained popularity for advocating a raw food diet on social media, sadly passed away on July 21 at the age of 39. Reports suggest that her extreme and restrictive diet may have played a role in her untimely demise.

Known as Zhanna D’Art to her followers on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, Samsonova had been following a strict raw vegan diet for several years. Her diet mainly comprised exotic fruits such as jackfruit, sprouts, seeds, fruit smoothies, and juices, as revealed by her friends.

According to an interview with Samsonova’s mother in a local Russian newspaper, the cause of her daughter’s death was attributed to a “cholera-like infection.” However, the official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Samsonova’s mother acknowledged that her daughter’s body had been severely impacted by the harmful effects of her restrictive diet, suggesting that it could have contributed to her demise.

The raw food vegan diet, if not carefully planned and supervised by experts, can pose several health risks. A deficiency in essential nutrients, including vitamin D, calcium, and vitamin B12, can jeopardize bone health, nerve function, and blood formation. A lack of vitamin B12 may lead to anemia, nerve damage, infertility, and heart disease.

While a raw vegan diet may offer several potential health benefits, such as weight loss, improved heart health, and reduced diabetes risk, it is vital for individuals to be aware of the potential drawbacks and compensate for nutritional deficiencies through proper supplementation under the guidance of experts.

Zhanna Samsonova’s tragic story serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers associated with extreme and self-designed dietary approaches that lack proper planning and expert support. It highlights the importance of obtaining professional advice and evaluating one’s nutritional needs when considering a radical food regime.

Source: Evening Kazan

