The Risks of Consuming Raw Ham: Who Should Avoid It?

The Beloved Raw Ham: Who Should Avoid Eating It?

The salami most loved by Italians is certainly raw ham. Tasty and very flavorful, however, it is classified as a potentially dangerous food for some categories of people. Let’s see in detail who should avoid eating raw ham.

Raw ham, known as “prosciutto crudo” in Italian, is a cured meat of Italian origin obtained from a process of salting the leg of pork which is then left to mature. It ranks as one of the most loved cured meats in our country. One of the best-known and most-used cold summer dishes is, in fact, based on this salami: “raw ham and melon.”

The origins of this cured meat can be traced back to ancient Rome where even today there is a street with the name “Panisperna,” which literally means “bread and pork leg.” Pork was widely used at the time and considered a source of energy par excellence.

Today, the production of raw ham is widespread in our country and is highly appreciated by young and old. However, certain categories of people would do well to limit the consumption of this cured meat or avoid it altogether. The reasons can be various, as well as the categories of people who should avoid it. Let’s see specifically which risks we are talking about and which people should avoid eating raw ham.

People with hypertension should avoid eating raw ham. The process of salting the meat makes it rich in sodium, a substance that heavily affects blood pressure. Therefore, if a person already suffers from high blood pressure, consuming this food will only aggravate the situation.

Pregnant women should also avoid raw ham. As the word itself indicates, raw ham does not undergo any cooking, meaning it is essentially raw meat. Like all raw meats, this too is forbidden during pregnancy because if it is infected, it can be a vehicle for toxoplasmosis. This infection is particularly dangerous if contracted in the early months of pregnancy as it can cause mental retardation or vision damage in the fetus.

People with kidney problems should avoid eating raw ham due to the high sodium content. Kidneys that don’t function properly cannot cleanse the body as they should, leading to an imbalance in toxins and minerals. Excessive sodium intake can increase blood pressure, causing greater damage to kidney function in the long run.

For individuals who are gluten intolerant, it is essential to be cautious when consuming raw ham. Though not all raw hams are made with gluten-containing additives, it often happens that these are used. It is advisable to read the labels carefully or inquire if the specific product is gluten-free when purchasing from a delicatessen.

In conclusion, there are various categories of people who should avoid consuming raw ham. However, the large amount of sodium in it could be a problem for everyone. Therefore, limiting the consumption of raw ham is a good general rule to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

