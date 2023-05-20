The risks of shaving the private parts: many women ignore them and the damage is enormous

Depilation is a very common practice, when it comes to private parts, however, you have to be very careful because you risk important damage.

Depilation, even partial, has direct directions consequences which can cause health problems and repercussions both on the skin and on the well-being of the entire system. Removing excess hair, let’s face it, is not a last generation practice at all. Of course, it has changed over the years, but both men and women have been shaving for several years now.

Surveys report that complete hair removal is widespread in 90% of women between 16 and 25 years. And also in 70% of men. Many think it’s hygienic but in reality the issue is the other way around because pubic hair has a biological function that shouldn’t be compromised.

Depilation of private parts: risks and dangers for health

Body hair is there for a very specific reason: it represents a kind of protection. Removing them means exposing the area to a greater accumulation of germs and bacteria. The hair removal of the pubic area, which is of course a fundamental barrier, exposes the person to external agents that are aggressive. From fungi to bacteria passing through infections of various types, it is not so difficult to contract a disease also because – by removing the hair – the humidity of the skin is compromised, the pH regulation is altered. And, therefore, a lack of barrier is also generated for the mucosa.

Hair removal can easily result dermatological problems ranging from small skin wounds to allergies, especially when the method is very aggressive. The hairs are also essential in relationships, in fact they go to create a cushion that allows you to avoid redness and discomfort in the private parts, the complete removal can cause discomfort during intimacy, especially during the phases of hair regrowth which is very hard and particularly bristly.

Intimate hair removal, wherever it is inguinal and therefore minimal can also be tolerated, pushed further however it is a real compromise for health and should be evaluated with extreme care before proceeding. This practice leads to trauma, itching, irritation and even folliculitis. The micro abrasions which are determined are the perfect place for viruses and bacteria, without forgetting that the wax as well as the passage of the razor are in constant trauma for the dermis, especially in such a delicate area of ​​the body.

The risk increases up to 10 times for someone who removes pubic hair compared to those who do not, also increasing the risk of sexually transmitted diseases such as herpes, papillomaviruses and mollusca contagiosa.