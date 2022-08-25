Home Health The risks of the Brothers of Italy proposal on artificial intelligence and work
The risks of the Brothers of Italy proposal on artificial intelligence and work

The risks of the Brothers of Italy proposal on artificial intelligence and work

“Watch out guys, there is a proposal for you from the Brothers of Italy, that is Giorgia Meloni“, explains Giuseppe Conte in a recent video posted on various social networks. The leader of the 5 Star Movement goes on to illustrate the proposal, contained in a document presented by FDI last April and entitled “Notes for a conservative program”.

In the proposal, explains Conte, “a artificial intelligence system which will track down the list of young people who finish high school or university each year. “This automatic system will send young people a job offer“it does not matter if precarious or underpaid”, to which – according to the former premier – “you will not be able to oppose a refusal, on pain of losing all benefits and even a fine. We are in full Orwellian style”, dramatically concludes the leader of the 5 Star Movement.

Indeed, in the document – that in the part on work it was edited by the founder and former national coordinator of the party, Guido Crosetto – we read (page 7): “An organized system, which does not exist today, must be built, which must form part of a active policy program based on an artificial intelligence system that when fully operational it traces the list of young people who finish high school and university every year and hooks them to companies in the sector, employment agencies and employment centers, activating a competitive system (…). The young person will no longer be able to choose whether to work or not, but is bound to accept the job offer for himself, for his family and for the country, under penalty of loss of all benefits with the application of a system of sanctions“.

However, the obligation to accept the job and the fines for those who refuse it are not the only problematic aspects of this proposal. Another element to be carefully evaluated concerns the fact that, in order to “hook young people to businesses”, the use of an artificial intelligence system is envisaged. Although this is a non-detailed proposal, it is easy to predict that such a system would also have the task of identifying the most suitable jobs for individual candidates, on the basis of their studies and previous experiences.

Using a sistema di machine learning, this task of identifying candidates could be done automatically, very quickly and effectively. Yet, in the recent past, artificial intelligence has repeatedly shown how risky it is to use it in delicate sectors such as job search, school assessment or even the provision of loans or mortgages (not to mention the algorithmic support to the police, which in fact the European Union could ban).

For example, an algorithm employed by Polish employment agenciesintroduced in 2014 by the Warsaw government, had systematically penalized – as documented by the NGO Algorithm Watch – people with disabilities, single mothers, who came from rural areas and other categories as well. For what reason? In short, since machine learning systems all work on a statistical basis, the algorithm was limited to “noting” how certain categories had rarely been selected in the past to carry out certain professions, thus evaluating them negatively. The result is inevitable: the algorithm – which in fact the government then quickly withdrew – did nothing but discriminate those who are already usually discriminated againsthowever, hiding these critical issues behind the aura of “statistical objectivity”.

Many similar problems occurred in 2018, when it was discovered that the Amazon’s automatic recruitment system penalized womenand still two years ago, when the automatic school evaluation system introduced by the Ministry of Education British has systematically penalized the best students from schools in difficult neighborhoods. There would be many other cases to mention, but in general it is increasingly evident how artificial intelligence systems – precisely because of the mechanism linked to big data and statistical correlations which is their basis – instead of maximizing opportunities for all they tend to re-propose the same discriminatory mechanisms that have occurred in the past.

But does the Brothers of Italy proposal present in the “Notes for a conservative program” also appear in the actual program, drawn up by the center-right in view of the September elections? Difficult to say, given that among the points relating to work we read only a vague “strengthening of active employment policies”. However, given the numerous failures made by artificial intelligences used in delicate areas, it would be important that the Brothers of Italy – and all the other political parties – pay more attention to the criticalities of these tools.

