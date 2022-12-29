Loading player

China‘s government will no longer release daily data on new coronavirus infections after official calculations were severely questioned in recent days following a new wave of COVID-19 affecting the country. The Chinese National Health Commission did not provide particular details, limiting itself to saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will disseminate the data for scientific and research purposes, although it is not yet clear how. According to many observers, the decision is further confirmation of the worsening situation in China, with some concern about the risk of the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus after a period of relatively stable evolution of the virus on a global scale.

According to some internal information collected by Bloomberg, the Commission estimated that in the first 20 days of December at least 248 million people contracted the coronavirus, almost 20 percent of the entire Chinese population. In many cities, the high number of infections has led to overcrowding in hospitals and problems in crematoria have been reported, due to the large number of deaths. Information is often fragmented, especially from territories less covered by international media and where the government exercises its control over the media.

The official data released up to a few days ago by some cities still give an idea of ​​the current wave. In Qingdao, a city in the eastern province of Shandong, an average of 530,000 new daily cases were reported last week. In Dongguan, in the southern province of Guangdong, the number of new daily infections is around 300,000 every day. The data is in stark contrast to those disseminated up to a few days at a national level with the reporting of a few thousand cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping first commented on the situation on Monday, saying, “Our country’s coronavirus epidemic prevention system is facing new circumstances and challenges. […] We should launch a patriotic health campaign more concentrated, to strengthen the people’s line of defense in epidemic prevention and control, effectively protecting people’s lives, safety and health.”

In the first days of December, Xi had finally decided to loosen the so-called zero-COVID strategy, which until then had foreseen strict lockdowns even in the case of few infections. Following the sharp increase in positives, that approach was no longer sustainable and had received rather rare criticism and dissent from the Chinese population.

The high number of new infections is being observed with great attention abroad, because according to some experts it could make the circulation of new variants more likely. At the moment, however, the Chinese wave seems to be caused by variants of the coronavirus that were already widely circulating in other areas of the world, with no indications of the emergence of particular mutations.

Recently, the Chinese health authorities had provided 25 samples collected in various areas of the country for GISAID, one of the main databases used by research groups to track the evolution of the coronavirus. The analyzes did not reveal any data such as to believe that a new variant is in circulation. The samples had much in common with BF.7 and BA.5.2, two already known subvariants of omicron. Collaboration in providing information for GISAID should also allow for the detection of any changes in the coming weeks, although much will depend on the detections and their geographical distribution in China.

As we have largely learned in almost three years of the pandemic, accurately predicting changes in the coronavirus is very difficult, especially in a scenario with millions of new infections per day. The level of immunity among the Chinese population is relatively low, both due to the lower efficacy of vaccines developed by China and the zero-COVID strategy, which has significantly reduced the possibility for many people to renew their immunity in post-vaccination infections. Furthermore, most of the population did not undergo booster doses after completing the first vaccination cycle.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the parent version of the coronavirus had been displaced by the delta variant and about a year ago by the omicron variant, which has since remained dominant via the subvariants. Thanks to the only partial level of immunity in China, the virus could undergo new random mutations, finally determining a new variant. For this reason it is important that numerous tests are carried out to sequence the virus from patients, in order to obtain a genetic profile comparable with the profiles already collected. The Chinese government has declared its intention to step up tracing and controls, identifying three hospitals in each province where samples from patients will be collected periodically, in order to analyze them and insert them into a national database.